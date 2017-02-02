Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner doubtful for South Africa series due to fractured finger

Left-arm New Zealand pace bowler Neil Wagner is doubtful for the upcoming Test series against South Africa after fracturing his left ring finger. The Test series starts in Dunedin on March 8 in a long tour that starts with a lone T20I in Auckland on February 17 before a five-match ODI series.

According to a New Zealand Cricket media release, Wagner had injured himself while fielding a ball off his own bowling during a Ford Trophy game for the Otago Volts on Wednesday. New Zealand coach Mike Hesson ruled out Wagner for at least four-six weeks but didn’t put an exact date to his recovery.

“The initial assessment is that Neil will require four to six weeks for recovery, but we’ll be in a position to make a better judgement on that in the next couple of weeks,” Hesson was quoted as saying in the release.

“Neil’s an important member of our Test side and he is obviously desperate to play in such a big series, so we’ll do everything we can to get him back on the park as soon as possible.”

South Africa-born Wagner, considered a Test specialist, has taken 118 wickets in 29 matches so far. He had last played the two-match Test series against Bangladesh where he took 10 wickets.