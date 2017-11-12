Nepal stun Rahul Dravid-coached India in U-19 Asia Cup cricket

The India U-19 team, coached by Rahul Dravid, crashed to a stunning 19-run defeat to Nepal in the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. This is the first time Nepal have defeated India in cricket at any level.

This is the sixth time Nepal have faced India. All previous five matches--two in the U-19 World Cup and three in the U-19 Asia Cup--against India had resulted in defeats.

Put into bat by India, Nepal batsmen put up a fighting total of 185/8 in 50 overs. In reply, India were all out for 166 in 48.1 overs. India captain Himanshu Rana top-scored with 46. For Nepal, captain Dipendra Singh Airee was the all-round star as he picked four wickets --- Atharva Taide, Abhishek Sharma, Shiva Singh and Mandeep Singh --- after scoring 88 in 101 balls.

Social media platforms in Nepal have gone into a tizzy after the win. Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and other top politicians have already congratulated the team.

The loss is a huge setback for India, who next face a highly-rated Bangladesh side on Tuesday. India had beaten hosts Malaysia by 202 runs on Friday. They still lead Group A with two points and an excellent NRR of 1.83.

India have to finish at least second to qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled to be held on Thursday and Friday. The final of the tournament is on Sunday. The Asia Cup is the only tournament India are scheduled to play before the U-19 World Cup that will be held in New Zealand from January 13-February 3.

Brief scores: Nepal U-19 185/8 in 50 ovs (Dipendra Singh 88) beat India 166 all out in 48.1 ovs (Himanshu Rana 46, Dipendra Singh 4/39) by 19 runs.