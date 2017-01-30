Ramachandra Guha accepts SC’s nomination to BCCI’s panel of administrators

Renowned historian, Ramachandra Guha, said he will accept the post as administrator of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the Supreme Court nominated him in a four-member interim panel on Monday.

Guha, Infrastructure Development Finance Company MD, Vikram Limaye and former Indian women’s team captain, Diana Edulji have been named to the panel, which will be headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General, Vinod Rai.

The apex court named the panel to run BCCI, which has been headless since the court rendered most of the top office-bearers ineligible to hold office as per the Justice RM Lodha Committee report on ushering in reforms in the influential body.

Guha, however, told HT he did not want to comment at this stage.

The SC also announced that Limaye along with BCCI officials Anirudh Chaudhury and Amitah Choudhary will attend the International Cricket Council meeting later this week.