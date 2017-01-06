Yuvraj Singh back in ODI, T20I squad, Virat Kohli captain for England series

Virat Kohli was officially appointed captain of the Indian ODI and Twenty20 side for the upcoming series against England following MS Dhoni’s decision to quit as captain. Dhoni had announced his decision to relinquish captaincy on Wednesday. (LIVE BLOG)

In another surprising move, the selectors recalled Yuvraj Singh back into the ODI squad after a gap of close to four years. Yuvraj last played an ODI against South Africa in Centurion in 2013, a series in which India lost 3-0.

The selection meeting was delayed for a couple of hours after lack of clarity over protocol in the wake of the Supreme Court order on January 2, which left the BCCI without most of its senior officials.

Yuvraj has been in prime form for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy, registering scores of 260 and 85 against Baroda and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who were rested for the New Zealand series, also come back for this series.

Rishabh Pant in Twenty20 Squad

The selectors also rewarded Rishabh Pant’s consistency in the Ranji Trophy by including him in the Twenty20 International squad.

Pant, 19 years, blasted 972 runs at an average of 81 in the 2016/17 edition of the Ranji Trophy, has impressed one and all with his aggression.

India will play three ODIs against England starting on January 15 in Pune, followed by one on January 17 in Cuttack and the third one in Kolkata on January 22. The three Twenty20 Internationals begin on January 26, with the first one in Kanpur with the other two matches in Nagpur and Bangalore on January 29 and February 01 respectively.

Indian Team for ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav

Indian Team for T20Is: Virat Kohli (Capt), MS Dhoni (wk), Mandeep Singh, KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra