Power conservation: Delhiites saved Rs52.4cr in a year by switching to LED lights

In a first, households in Delhi have saved electricity worth Rs52.4 crore over the last one year by simply switching to LED lights.

Almost 60 lakh LED lights have been bought by domestic consumers in the capital since May 2015, data collected by HT from distribution companies and government’s power department indicate.

“In total, Delhiites have saved over 130 million units of power by merely shifting to LED lights in a year’s time. Most households take six bulbs at a time,” said an official in the power department.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) which supplies power in Central Delhi said it has replaced 30,800 lights with LED bulbs and tubelights. The move has helped them save nearly three million units of power in the last one year.

“If we talk of indoor replacement which is within various NDMC buildings, then a mammoth 30,000 LED bulbs have been put. On the other hand, 800 LED lights have been installed in outdoor areas like streetlights and parks,” an NDMC official said.

To set an example, the civic agency has also converted lighting in the whole of Pillanji village into LEDs. The village has also been endorsed as a ‘Model Village’ by New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

Under the Government of India’s Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (Ujala) scheme, 9 watt LED are being distributed at a discounted rate of Rs75 per bulb to households as well as commercial consumers across Delhi. BSES, which has been facilitating distribution of these subsidised bulbs in south, west, east and central Delhi alone, has given away over 57 lakh bulbs. As compared to CFL bulbs, this has cumulatively led to energy savings of over 124 MUs per annum.

“Out of a total 57 lakh LED bulbs, around 37 lakh have been bought by some six lakh consumers in the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) area of South and West Delhi. Around 20 lakh bulbs were distributed to 3.37 lakh consumers in BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) area of East and Central Delhi,” a BSES official said.

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) said it has sold around two lakh bulbs which has led to an annual saving of five MUs of electricity in areas of north and north west Delhi.

