See Bella Hadid rock the sheer dress like no one else

Supermodel Bella Hadid made quite a few heads turn with her sheer dress at the Christian Dior Masquerade Ball that was held in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The dress was from the brand’s 2017 ready-to-wear collection. The next day, she flaunted her svelte figure at the opening of Alexandre Vauthier Spring Summer 2017 Show, reports aceshowbiz.com.

For her third Paris Fashion Week, the 20-year-old model donned a Swarovski crystals-covered sheer mini dress, baring her breasts.

10m of you!?...such a wild number😍😇 thank you for your support always.. such a blessing..I love every single one of you❤🕊❤🕊❤🕊 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:41am PST

Hadid’s back was completely bare and given that it was a sheer dress, everyone present at the event could see her bare derriere. She, however, managed to keep her modesty by wearing a nude coloured underwear beneath the dress.

The ensemble was specially made to commemorate the ten-season collaboration between the jewellery house and the French designer.

Hadid also took to Instagram to show off the dress by posting a photo featuring herself on the runway. She captioned it: “Thank you to my love Alexandre Vauthier for having me open your incredible show. Always an honour to work for you and walk my dream incredible Swarovski dress. You amaze me more and more everyday.”

Thank you to my love @alexandrevauthier for having me open your incredible show...always an honor to work for you and walk my dream incredible @swarovski dress..you amaze me more and more everyday 🖤❤🖤 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 24, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

Hadid’s second look at the show was less raunchy than the previous one. She looked gorgeous in a one-shoulder metallic leather dress with a body-hugging zipper accessories.

The skin-tight dress had one sleeve on a shoulder, while the other was left sleeveless.

Alexan A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:58pm PST

Bella Hadid wears a creation by Alexandre Vauthier during his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 fashion collection in Paris on Tuesday. (AP)

