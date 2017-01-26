 See Bella Hadid rock the sheer dress like no one else | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
See Bella Hadid rock the sheer dress like no one else

fashion and trends Updated: Jan 26, 2017 18:47 IST
IANS
Bella Hadid at the Christian Dior Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles.(Instagram/Bella Hadid)

Supermodel Bella Hadid made quite a few heads turn with her sheer dress at the Christian Dior Masquerade Ball that was held in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The dress was from the brand’s 2017 ready-to-wear collection. The next day, she flaunted her svelte figure at the opening of Alexandre Vauthier Spring Summer 2017 Show, reports aceshowbiz.com.

For her third Paris Fashion Week, the 20-year-old model donned a Swarovski crystals-covered sheer mini dress, baring her breasts.

Hadid’s back was completely bare and given that it was a sheer dress, everyone present at the event could see her bare derriere. She, however, managed to keep her modesty by wearing a nude coloured underwear beneath the dress.

The ensemble was specially made to commemorate the ten-season collaboration between the jewellery house and the French designer.

Hadid also took to Instagram to show off the dress by posting a photo featuring herself on the runway. She captioned it: “Thank you to my love Alexandre Vauthier for having me open your incredible show. Always an honour to work for you and walk my dream incredible Swarovski dress. You amaze me more and more everyday.”

Hadid’s second look at the show was less raunchy than the previous one. She looked gorgeous in a one-shoulder metallic leather dress with a body-hugging zipper accessories.

The skin-tight dress had one sleeve on a shoulder, while the other was left sleeveless.

Alexan

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Bella Hadid wears a creation by Alexandre Vauthier during his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 fashion collection in Paris on Tuesday. (AP)

