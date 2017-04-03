Gurgaon construction sites to be monitored for dust pollution

Deputy commissioner of Gurgaon, Hardeep Singh, on Monday ordered the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to inspect construction sites in the city and initiate action against those not taking measures to control dust pollution. The order comes in the wake of complaints by residents that contractors carrying out various projects in the city are not sprinkling water at the sites regularly, leading to rise in dust pollution.

“I have asked the pollution control department to take action and check dust pollution. Measures to check pollution should be taken by the contractors themselves,” said the deputy commissioner, adding that he has asked officials to visit these locations and make sure that National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines are followed.

The green tribunal’s guidelines, issued in 2015, include sprinkling water at construction sites so that dust settles down and placing tarpaulin sheets around mounds of dust and construction material.

Shiv Shankar Rai, of Sushant Lok, said, “In summer, contractors should sprinkle water at construction sites at least twice. But I have never seen them doing so.”

Complaints regarding the issue pertain to the stretch from Huda City Centre to Signature Tower, Iffco Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk where various infrastructure projects are underway. The road between Huda City Centre and Signature Tower is being widened while the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing a flyover at Hero Honda Chowk and underpasses at three chowks. It is also widening the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

Bhupender Singh, regional officer, HSPCB, Gurgaon, said, “We will take the necessary actions and make sure dust pollution does not take place. However, we had earlier issued notices to contractors of all construction sites and fixed a similar problem at Rajiv Chowk.”

Prashant Shukla, of South City 1, said, “I live along a stretch that is being widened and we have been facing dust daily for the past four to five months. It has become difficult to commute these days. The air is saturated with dust and if doctors are to believed, it is an alarming health situation. We are not against development, but we want the administration ensure that erratic construction doesn’t cause health problems.”

Yashpal Yadav, administrator of Haryana urban development authority (Huda), which is also carrying out infrastructure projects in the city, said, “I had ordered my staff to take action against contractors if they are violating NGT guidelines. I will check with them and act accordingly.”