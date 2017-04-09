Gurgaon: Haryana police demands verification fee for gau rakshak ID cards

The state police has asked the Haryana cow service commission, the agency looking after issuance of identity cards to ‘genuine gau rakshaks’, to pay verification fee for the persons shortlisted to get the ID cards.

The Haryana Gau Seva Aayog (cow service commission), constituted in 2012 and notified in January 2013, has prepared a list of around 200 gau rakshaks across the state eligible for ID cards and sent it to the police headquarters in Panchkula for verification.

The decision to issue ID cards to gau rakshaks considered genuine was taken by the state government in August last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke out against those posing as gau rakshaks and disturbing law and order. The cards were to be issued by the commission.

With the need to verify the background of every person to be shortlisted for the ID card, the process is taking a long time. Bhani Ram Mangla, chairman of the commission, said shortlisting the candidates was an uphill task and the commission took the help of local leaders for background verification of candidates.

“We had sent the list to the state police, but last month the police informed us that we need to pay Rs500 per person for character verification. I have written to the director general of police to waive off the fees as issuing ID cards is a government task,” Mangla said.

Dharmender Yadav, president, Gurugram Gau Raksha Dal, said, “There is no official word on the ID cards, but the activists are working in coordination with the local police. However, ID cards will ease our job a lot. As far as the verification fee is concerned, the commission or the individual candidates can pay the same.”

A senior police official said character verification fee is as per government norms and has to be paid for.

Clashes on the issue of smuggling cattle for slaughter have increased since the state enforced the cow protection act, known as the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015.

Under the Act, cow slaughter is punishable in the state with rigorous imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine of Rs1 lakh.