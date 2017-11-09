What white nonsense! Indians really, really hate the trailer for Brie Larson’s Basmati Blues

This is the last thing Brie Larson needed after an Academy Award and a deal with Marvel. The actor’s upcoming film, Basmati Blues, is being thrashed online for ‘generalising an entire culture’ after a trailer for the film was released on YouTube.

The trailer, shows Brie as a scientist who is sent to India by an American rice-selling corporation to learn the country’s farming methods. Upon landing in India, she meets stray goats, farmers who speak fluent English among themselves, eats highly exaggerated spicy food, gets her feet washed in brass plates and saves the villagers from the evil Donald Sutherland who shouts from a train how ‘the train of progress will not stop’.

Brie has not shared the trailer on any of her social media accounts or even hinted at being a part of the film in any way. People on Twitter suspect that the film was shot before she starred in the Oscar-winning drama Room or became Captain Marvel of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that she is now embarrassed of it.

The lip-sync is out of whack in the trailer which has not been shared on YouTube by a production house but by a trailer aggregator channel.

But the shoddiness of it didn’t go unnoticed. Twitter has been spewing fire since the trailer was released, attacking it for its shallow portrayal of a country. Check out some tweets:

I just saw the trailer of Basmati Blues. pic.twitter.com/Fqtsc4h25G — Pri (@siriuslyveiled) November 9, 2017

how does brie larson go from bagging a bafta and an academy award for Room to this Basmati Blues hallmark-movie-looking nonsense?? how sway??? — taylor-dior rumble (@taylordiorr) November 9, 2017

In my opinion (although no one asked, I'll agree), both Brie Larson and Utkarsh Ambudkar are fine actors but holy shit what the fuck is Basmati Blues even. I follow his podcasts and they're great — Surekha Rao (@surerao) November 9, 2017

Me: I cannot hate anything more this month than I do the trailer for colonial apologia trash #VictoriaAndAbdul.#BasmatiBlues: Hold my beer. — Samira Nadkarni (@SamiraNadkarni) November 9, 2017

I just watched the trailer of #BasmatiBlues and it is complete bs. If you don't know well about a culture don't do a movie full of stereotypes. It's common sense. 😑 — Simi ❤ (@Simikeswani_99) November 9, 2017

why does it feel like this film was made purely to dodge taxes https://t.co/B9XWKgQgnP — thewisecrab (@thewisecrab) November 9, 2017

FFS Hollywood, this is 2017 and you still don't understand the East. Can you stop creating such generalising BS?https://t.co/25sfWqGhHU — Samyak Sibasish (@SamyakSibasish) November 9, 2017

.@brielarson please stop. This must easily be the worst film to be produced in a decade on India,https://t.co/1lGMUpVvFL — Dhrubo Jyoti (@dhrubo127) November 9, 2017

I really admire and respect @brielarson , but dont go "India is an exciting journey" on us yaa.💔https://t.co/C8Ie3a7QJo — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) November 8, 2017

I love Brie Larson but I hope "Basmati Blues", a movie where she goes to India and saves locals from tainted rice, flops. — jody (@qoroq) November 9, 2017

Oh great it’s cringey white-people-in-India-saving-the-brown-savages season again. https://t.co/1ksFG6RYkm — Harnidh Kaur (@PedestrianPoet) November 8, 2017

WHAT IN THE NAME OF LUCIFER IS THIS BULLSHIT @brielarson https://t.co/7ZlsLcRcQL — Sanjana (@poisonaavi) November 9, 2017

Basmati Blues is directed by Don Baron and also stars Utkarsh Ambudkar and Suhasini Mulay.

Recently released Victoria And Abdul, starring Judi Dench and Ali Fazal, also drew a lot of flak for its colonialism apologetics. Hindustan Times wrote in its review, “...behind every look of slavish adoration, behind every act of self-sacrifice, behind every scoffing display of ignorance and behind every entitled, narcissistic demand – there is centuries of subtext; of oppression, murder, and the deeply flawed belief that one sort of human being is better than the other.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more