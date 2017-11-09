 What white nonsense! Indians really, really hate the trailer for Brie Larson’s Basmati Blues | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Indians are not at all impressed by the trailer for Brie Larson’s Basmati Blues, calling it a ‘cringeworthy generalisation’ of the Indian culture and its people.

hollywood Updated: Nov 09, 2017 20:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Brie Larson in a still from Basmati Blues.
This is the last thing Brie Larson needed after an Academy Award and a deal with Marvel. The actor’s upcoming film, Basmati Blues, is being thrashed online for ‘generalising an entire culture’ after a trailer for the film was released on YouTube.

The trailer, shows Brie as a scientist who is sent to India by an American rice-selling corporation to learn the country’s farming methods. Upon landing in India, she meets stray goats, farmers who speak fluent English among themselves, eats highly exaggerated spicy food, gets her feet washed in brass plates and saves the villagers from the evil Donald Sutherland who shouts from a train how ‘the train of progress will not stop’.

Brie has not shared the trailer on any of her social media accounts or even hinted at being a part of the film in any way. People on Twitter suspect that the film was shot before she starred in the Oscar-winning drama Room or became Captain Marvel of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that she is now embarrassed of it.

The lip-sync is out of whack in the trailer which has not been shared on YouTube by a production house but by a trailer aggregator channel.

But the shoddiness of it didn’t go unnoticed. Twitter has been spewing fire since the trailer was released, attacking it for its shallow portrayal of a country. Check out some tweets:

Basmati Blues is directed by Don Baron and also stars Utkarsh Ambudkar and Suhasini Mulay.

Recently released Victoria And Abdul, starring Judi Dench and Ali Fazal, also drew a lot of flak for its colonialism apologetics. Hindustan Times wrote in its review, “...behind every look of slavish adoration, behind every act of self-sacrifice, behind every scoffing display of ignorance and behind every entitled, narcissistic demand – there is centuries of subtext; of oppression, murder, and the deeply flawed belief that one sort of human being is better than the other.”

