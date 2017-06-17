BJP claims Modi made Kochi Metro a reality; project was started by Manmohan Singh

“Kochi Metro Yadharthyamaakiya Pradhanamantri Narendra Modikku Abhivadyangal” (Salutations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made Kochi Metro a Reality”)

This was the claim made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kochi through posters ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city to inaugurate the Kochi Metro on June 17, 2017.

Rachit Seth of Congress tweeted:

So here is "BJP Lie of the Day" for Today ! Kerala BJP claiming- #KochiMetro is reality because of Modi ji,Reality: MMS made it one #LiarBJP pic.twitter.com/zF0GqjMAQo — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) June 15, 2017

From the Archives: Dr Manmohan Singh laying the foundation stone of #KochiMetro (September 13, 2012) UPA built Metro in a dozen cities pic.twitter.com/ahtl4GNeWe — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) June 14, 2017

The project was approved during the second term of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh from May 2009 to May 2014.

The 13-km Aluva–Palarivattom section of the 27 km Line-1 of Kochi Metro project, which will be by PM Modi, received the union cabinet nod on July 4, 2012, according to this release by the Press Information Bureau.

The foundation stone of the Kochi Metro was laid by Dr Singh on September 13, 2012.

The Kochi Metro is estimated to cost Rs 5,181.79 crore. It is being built by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, a special purpose vehicle of the central and state governments, equally owned by both.

Kochi Metro Rail Funding Project Funds Sanctioned During (2013-16) Funds Released and Utilised During (2013-16) Sanctioned Funds in (2016-17) Amount Released and Utilised in Current year* Kochi Metro Rs 1329.95 crore Rs 1309.95 crore Rs 450 crore Rs 434 crore

Source: Lok Sabha; *up to 25.01.2017; Figures in Rs crore

The Kochi Metro project has been commissioned in a record 45 months, faster than India’s other metro projects, Mint reported on June 16, 2017.

Up to 80% of the Kochi Metro’s employees are likely to be women, again, likely to be a national landmark. The company has already hired 23 transgenders across 11 metro stations at different posts.

Metro rail lines now operate in seven cities—Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur Mumbai and Gurgaon — with a combined length of 326 km.

Metro projects with a combined length 546 km are under construction in 11 cities and being planned in 13 additional cities.

India has great metro rail opportunity, as the projects, once implemented and operationalised, will help bring down traffic, accidental deaths and fuel consumption, IndiaSpend reported on January 20, 2015.

