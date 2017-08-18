Now, undergraduate students in Haryana to learn ‘why cow is called the mother’

The fresh batch of undergraduate students in Haryana will soon learn why cow has been regarded the status of mother. Haryana Gauseva Aayog chairman Bhani Ram Mangla plans to tour universities across the state and give lectures to the students on benefits of cows to humans.

“The young students need to be taught the importance of cows so they grow up respecting the animal and work for its protection,” Mangla told HT. “I am also in the process of publishing a book on importance of cows, which I will distribute to these students and try to get it included in their syllabus in some form,” he added.

He said, he was waiting for the admission process in state universities to get completed so that he could start with his lectures. Aayog chairman said will begin with Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology in Murthal.

“Why cow, and not buffalo, has been regarded the status of mother by our forefathers? What are the benefits of A2 milk, cow urine among others to humans? Answer to all these questions are scientifically backed, which our students need to know,” Mangla added.

The Haryana Gauseva Aayog, which works with the objective of implementing total prohibition on cow slaughter in the state, considers this teaching as a long-term plan towards cow protection.

On Aayog’s idea, the government will also open gaushalas in jails to “reform prisoners” and enable them to earn wages. “The first gaushalas will come up in Karnal jail,” Mangla said, adding that they had to halt their drive of making Haryana stray cattle free because of grim conditions of overcrowded gaushalas in the state.