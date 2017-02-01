Pakistani fishing boat seized by BSF off Gujarat coast

Five to six Pakistani fishermen fled abandoning their boat after being spotted by a BSF patrol party in Sir Creek area of Kutch district on the Indo-Pak border Tuesday evening, a senior official said.

They fled into the Pakistani territory upon seeing the BSF patrol party.

Suspecting that some more boats would have crossed the border for fishing in the Indian territory, BSF has started a search operation in the creek area Tuesday evening, said the BSF official.

Pakistani fishing boats are found in creek area at regular intervals. Earlier, such abandoned boats were found in Padala Creek and Harami nala area by the BSF.