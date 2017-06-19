Rajasthan lynching case: Autopsy reveals Zafar Khan died due to cardio respiratory failure

The CPI-ML worker who was allegedly lynched by civic sanitation workers in Rajasthan “died due to cardio respiratory failure”, his post-mortem examination report has revealed, a police official said on Monday.

Zafar Khan was killed on Friday when he tried to stop the civic body workers from photographing women defecating in the open in Pratapgarh district.

“The report which came late on Sunday evening points out that the tentative cause of death is cardio respiratory failure,” Pratapgarh’s superintendent of police Shivraj Meena told IANS.

However, the final cause of death would be known only after the Forensic Science Laboratory results and reports of the viscera are received, he said.

The report does not indicate any injuries on his body, Meena said.

“We are going on ahead with our investigation. I can assure you that it will be fair and impartial,” the police superintendent said.

Khan died after he was attacked following an altercation between him and a team of civic officials. It was alleged that Khan was beaten up badly. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later.

Khan’s brother has lodged an FIR under Section 302 of the IPC (for murder).