 SIT probing Muzaffarnagar riots completes investigation | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 06, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

SIT probing Muzaffarnagar riots completes investigation

The special investigative team, probing the Muzaffarnagar riots, has completed its investigation in all but one case, with charge sheets being filed in 175 out of 511 cases

india Updated: Sep 06, 2017 20:33 IST
Closure reports were filed in the remaining 335 cases, while one case still remains to be investigated. A total of 1,478 people were arrested in connection with the riots, where most of the accused had got bail.
Closure reports were filed in the remaining 335 cases, while one case still remains to be investigated. A total of 1,478 people were arrested in connection with the riots, where most of the accused had got bail.(HT File Photo)

The special investigative team, probing the Muzaffarnagar riots, has completed its investigation in all but one case, with charge sheets being filed in 175 out of 511 cases, an official said.

Closure reports were filed in the remaining 335 cases, while one case still remains to be investigated. A total of 1,478 people were arrested in connection with the riots, where most of the accused had got bail.

The SIT officer said that the investigation in the last case has not yet been completed as the complainant’s statement has not been recorded.

So far, six riot cases have been decided where no one got convicted and 40 accused were acquitted. The riots, which happened in 2013, saw at least 62 people being killed and more than 50,000 displaced.

more from india
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you