21-year-old suspects girlfriend of cheating, attacks her with blade in Mumbai

A 21-year-old man was arrested by Bhoiwada police on Tuesday for allegedly attacking his girlfriend at Dadar as he suspected her of cheating on him. The police said Ajmal Shah, the accused, had also slit his wrist after hitting his girlfriend on the forehead with a blade.

The police said Shah, who was admitted at JJ Hospital, is out of danger, and the girl is fighting for her life at KEM Hospital.

The officers said that the incident took place in a room at Apsara Hotel where Shah had taken the girl to talk to her. Shah, who is unemployed and lives in Sangam Nagar in Antop Hill, had been dating the girl, who is a third-year degree college student. “At 1.45pm we received a call from Apsara hotel staff saying a stabbing incident that had taken place in a room rented to a couple,” said a police officer from Bhoiwada police station.

On reaching the spot, the police found the girl with a severe head injury and the man with his wrist slit. The police arrested Shah and admitted him in hospital.

Shah, in his statement, told the police that a few days ago he had found out that his girlfriend was seeing someone else and two-timing him. He said he decided to teach her a lesson. Under the pretext of discussing the issue, Shah took her to a room at Apsara Hotel, near Dadar station, and slashed her head. The police found the blade in Shah’s possession.

The police have informed the girl’s parents and are waiting for Shah to get discharged. “Since the girl’s condition is critical, we have registered a case of attempt to murder against Shah and are investigating the matter,” said Dattaray Patil, senior police inspector of Bhoiwada police station.