65 mm rain in 24-hours, 22-year record drowns in Chandigarh

When it finally rained this winter, it drowned a 22-year-old record and left an imprint in the form of traffic snarls, power outages in certain areas and snow in the city’s favourite weekend retreat of Kasuali. Even Solan, just 67km from the city, received snow. Another noticeable effect of the rain was a colder day with a fall of 7°C below normal, for this time of the year, at 12.6°C.

The city received 65mm rain in the 24-hour period from 8:30am Friday (January 6) to 8.30am Saturday (January 7), according to the India Meteorological Department. From Saturday morning to evening, another 9.1mm rain was recorded, taking the total over the two days to 74.1mm.

The rain at the Chandigarh airport was 59.2 mm in the corresponding period. For comparison, the data the reference point is the airport data.

CLEAR TILL LOHRI NOW: MET

The rain on January 6 has been the heaviest over the 22 years and the Western Disturbances has caused such downpour. This weather system will now move eastwards and we will have clear sky by Saturday night,” said Surender Paul, director, IMD.

The western disturbances as an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir and causes rain in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, almost every year.

NIGHT TEMPERATURE TO DIP TO 6°C

“The next week will be cooler, but temperature, particularly at night, will be lower at 6-7°C from 10°C now. The day temperatures will be 18-20°C,” Paul added.

CLOUDY AROUND LOHRI

Paul added that on January 13, around Lohri, the next cycle of Western Disturbances, is touching the city and cloudy weather will result.

“January 15 onwards, another spell of rain will hit the city, again due to Western Disturbances,” he added.

ALLURE OF SNOW: ALL ROADS LEAD TO KASAULI

With Kasauli and Solan also receiving snow, there was excitement in tricity residents to visit these two places and play with snow.

With Saturday evening and Sunday morning of the weekend, Kasauli also emerged as the destination of choice as roads to Shimla are blocked due to heavy traffic.

Sushma Aggarwal, who works as a teacher in a government school, confirmed, “There has been a lot of snowing since morning. Every year, it snows for a day in Kasauli.”

Sanjeev Kumar, a hotelier in Kasauli, said, “A lot of tourists reached Kasauli on Saturday as the news of snow flashed. Shimla has seen disruptions in power and water supply, so people are coming here.”

Abhishek Kumar, of Sector 16 in Panchkula, said he had chosen Kasauli for a weekend-out as hotels were full in Shimla.

“There has been little snow in Solan and Kasauli on Saturday as compared to Shimla and higher reaches. Sunday is likely to see clear weather. There will be snowfall only in Kufri and higher reaches around forenoon on Sunday,” said Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

Surinder Singh, who an advocate from Panchkula, said, “We reached Kasauli around afternoon after our relatives informed us of the snow. It is all-white sheet here. We will stay for another day.”