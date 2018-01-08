Luv Tyagi evicted from Bigg Boss 11, says Shilpa Shinde will win and Hina Khan will be 1st runner-up

After fourteen weeks, Luv Tyagi has been evicted from Bigg Boss 11. The Delhi boy is disappointed. Being so close to the winning title, Luv was hopeful to make it to the top four, at least .

“Something within was telling me that I might get voted out this week. After all, I was the only commoner, while everyone else was a celebrity. Compared to a newcomer like me, they have more fan following,” says Luv. “Akash [Dadlani; commoner and music artist] cleverly saved himself this time. He was the contestant who should have gone out,” he says.

Every time Luv got saved in the earlier evictions, everyone from his housemates to even Salman Khan, the host of the controversial reality show, would say that he is simply lucky. “He [Salman Khan] used to say it because he wanted me to make my presence felt, which was very much required. For me, he was like a guiding force. But, personally, I don’t think it was just luck. This was a new world for me and I did not know how to go about things in the beginning. But slowly, as I started understanding the game, I started playing it genuinely from the heart. And my game became better as days passed,” he says.

His fight with co-contestant and actor Hina Khan in the Mountain task became the talking point. Does this affect his voting? “Yes, I have also thought on the same lines. Her (Hina’s) fans might have got disappointed by the argument we had during the task and those who used to vote for us together might have not done it this time. But I had to do what I did. I even had a word with Hina about it and she was okay with my strategy. Later, she started playing against me. May be deep down she didn’t like it,” he adds.

Luv shares that his journey in Bigg Boss was a wonderful one. “It has been a learning experience for me. And I must say it’s really difficult to stay detached from the world. I don’t remember my social media passwords, names, contact numbers, and so many things other things. But the one thing that I will remember is what I saw in the mall. We went there for live voting and the fans were going crazy. They were shouting Hina and Shilpa’s [Shinde; actor and co-contestant] names. Even I had my supporters. I did not know how to react and turned to Shilpa because she has had such experiences before. She told me to stay calm,” he says.

In his mind, Luv had made a list of top three contestants. “I saw Vikas [Gupta; channel head, producer and co-contestant] at number 3, second was Hina and first was Shilpa. In the fourth place, I could see myself, and I really wanted to be there.”

Now that he is out of the show, Luv will soon come back home . He also has plans of shifting base to Mumbai for work. “I never had any interest in my family business. I always wanted to become an actor. Lead role, be it on TV, films or web, is what I am looking at. After Bigg Boss, I am hoping for the best. And, I have kept in mind what Salman Khan has told me… the show will change my life and I must learn how to handle things,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more