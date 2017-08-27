 Harvey, subsequent floods beyond anything experienced, says weather service | world-news | Hindustan Times
Aug 27, 2017-Sunday
Harvey, subsequent floods beyond anything experienced, says weather service

It said some parts of Houston and just west of the city may receive a Texas record of 50 inches of rain.

world Updated: Aug 27, 2017 22:52 IST
Residents use their personal boats to rescue those stranded by floods on Sunday.
Residents use their personal boats to rescue those stranded by floods on Sunday.(AP)

The National Weather Service issued a dire warning on Sunday as massive floods inundated Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, saying the severe weather conditions were “beyond anything experienced.”

“This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced. Follow orders from officials to ensure safety. #Harvey,” it said on Twitter.

It said some parts of Houston and just west of the city may receive a Texas record of 50 inches of rain as Tropical Storm Harvey stalls over Texas.

So far rainfall totals since Thursday evening have reached about 25 inches in south Houston.

