Japan shouldn’t slap North Korea with sanctions, says China

The test-firing of a missile by North Korea has intensified fear and reignited a debate in Japan about revising its defence plan after decades of pursuing more pacifist policies.

world Updated: Sep 02, 2017 19:45 IST
This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 2, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) attending a photo session with participants of the fourth conference of active secretaries of primary organisations of the youth league of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang. (AFP)

China says its foreign minister is advising Japan not to impose sanctions unilaterally on North Korea after it launched a test missile that flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean.

The test-firing on Tuesday has intensified fear and reignited a debate in Japan about revising its defence plan after decades of pursuing more pacifist policies. A statement from China’s foreign ministry on Saturday says the minister also urged his Japanese counterpart a day earlier not to consider unilateral sanctions in response.

Foreign minister Wang Yi said “unilateral sanctions are not in line with the spirit of the (UN) Security Council resolutions, and there is no basis in international law for them, (therefore) Japan should not make a misjudgment.”

