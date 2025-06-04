An expert shares how these 4 zodiac signs will find financial luck this week through tarot

Tarot cards are known to highlight the major and minor events of life. This week, tarot reader Manisha Koushik shares how a few zodiac signs are most likely to experience financial luck and progress this week. Keep reading to find what the cards have to say. Luck zodiac signs with tarot reading from June 1 to 7, 2025.

Tarot Card: Justice

“Financial decisions require caution, and a steady hand will help you maintain balance.” This week is about staying grounded. Avoid bold risks and stick to what you know works. Luck shows up when you approach money with mindfulness and patience.

Tarot Card: Strength

“Financially, you might see stability from multiple income sources.” A week of steady inflow could be on the cards for you. Whether through side gigs or consistent income, you're building strength through smart choices.

Tarot Card: The Empress

“Financial gains are likely, making it a good time to revisit your savings goals.” You will be in a solid position to boost savings or enjoy the fruits of past efforts. Use this time to nurture long-term financial plans.

Tarot Card: Ten of Wands

“Financial decisions might need review, especially if risky investments are tempting.” While not an obvious windfall, Scorpio’s financial luck lies in reviewing and revising. A clear-eyed approach now will pay off in the long run.