Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 1-7, 2025

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Hermit Read your weekly tarot prediction for June 1-7, 2025.

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Two of Swords

Your energy may feel renewed this week, encouraging physical resilience and a bold spirit. However, career matters might seem stuck, so this is a good time to rethink your strategies instead of forcing progress. Finances may appear unpredictable, so it is wise to pause impulsive expenses. Academically, you may face a dip, but do not be too hard on yourself. Use this as a chance to revise your methods. In love, your natural charm is likely to spark magnetic connections, and travel plans could refresh your soul. At home, a little effort may go a long way in restoring peace. Property-related decisions need reassessment before you commit. Keep your outlook positive because growth often begins from reflection.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Justice

Career: King of Wands

Your body may crave a slower rhythm this week, so honor the need for rest and renewal. Family interactions could become emotionally tangled, but patience and silent listening might ease the tension. Financial decisions require caution, and a steady hand will help you maintain balance. Your professional efforts remain stable, so keep showing up with quiet consistency. Romance calls for gentle understanding, so speak from the heart without overthinking. Academics might test your focus, but any setback can become a stepping stone if you persevere. Travel offers refreshing experiences and may bring unexpected clarity. Property matters are best managed by preserving current assets instead of taking bold risks.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Magician

Career: Eight of Cups

You are likely to feel more aligned this week, especially with your health and wellness routines falling into place. Financially, adopting a mindful approach can save you from unnecessary stress. Professionally, the pace picks up with exciting new prospects and a sense of forward momentum. Family bonds grow stronger, offering warmth and emotional comfort. Romance may leave you feeling unseen, so focus on self-worth and express what you truly need. Academics reflect your sincere efforts and shine brightly. Property matters may bring fortunate developments. Travel may inspire creative ideas and help you recharge. Stay open to surprises, as they might carry hidden lessons or blessings.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Love: The Lovers

Mood: The Fool

Career: Strength

This week calls for gentle detox, both physically and emotionally. Embrace routines that make your body feel lighter and your mind clearer. Your work may be recognized, making this a great time to showcase your ideas. Financially, you might see stability from multiple income sources. Romance flourishes as emotional fulfillment becomes mutual. Family ties may require balance, so avoid overextending yourself emotionally. Academic focus sharpens and supports significant progress. Property decisions related to commercial assets may need a second opinion. Travel is possible, but careful budgeting is essential. Let emotional wisdom guide your choices throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Love: Devil

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Knight of Wands

You are likely to radiate stamina and inner strength this week, making it an ideal time to engage in activities that challenge you. Financial flow remains resourceful, so make the most of what you have. Professionally, things may be in transition, and adaptability will serve you well. Your family remains your grounding force, providing comfort and encouragement. Academically, you can expect praise-worthy performance. Romance might feel lukewarm, so do not force sparks and instead allow space for natural connection. Travel may bring healing if emotional baggage is addressed honestly. Property matters may feel unresolved, especially when involving shared ownership. Focus on what adds value to your life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: Temperance

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Moon

This week invites you to stick to routines that support long-term wellness, even if your energy fluctuates. Financial matters may feel tight, so simplify where possible and avoid overextending. At work, steady effort will keep things moving forward. Family brings calm and grounding, so cherish the small moments. Love grows through reliability, and consistency speaks louder than grand gestures. Travel could bring joy if you stay open and flexible, perhaps enjoying a cozy trip under the stars. Academic results remain stable, and pushing a little harder may open new doors. Property investments are likely to hold their value, so avoid major risks for now.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Love: Six of Wands

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Devil

Your health and fitness are likely to improve, making this a great week to elevate your wellness game. A balanced approach to finances will help you maintain a sense of security. Professionally, explore new job options if you feel stagnant, as momentum is building. Love feels renewed, and a wave of hope surrounds romantic interactions. Family dynamics encourage mutual respect and teamwork. Academic progress continues steadily, so celebrate small wins. Travel brings refreshing and even thrilling experiences. Property dealings may prove profitable, especially if you're buying or selling. Let your natural sense of balance guide your choices this week.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Love: Judgment

Mood: Magician

Career: Ten of Wands

Your endurance will keep you steady this week, and maintaining a balanced routine supports physical well-being. Financial decisions might need review, especially if risky investments are tempting. Your work life may benefit from hybrid or flexible arrangements, so consider what structure suits you best. Family interactions improve with open and honest communication. In love, shared dreams and future goals create deeper emotional bonds. Academic efforts shine, so stay focused. Property matters remain stable and do not require haste. Travel can lead to transformation by offering fresh perspectives and personal growth. Let experience be your teacher.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Devil

Career: Two of Wands

This week lights up your vitality and you are likely to feel more alive than usual. Keep feeding your body and mind with positivity. Finances remain balanced if you stick to conservative spending. Your work may feel purposeful as clear ambitions come into view. Romance might feel disconnected, but open and honest communication can bridge the gap. Family life requires a gentle touch, especially with in-laws. Travel uplifts your spirit, so do not hesitate to chase spontaneous adventures. Academic performance appears promising. Property dealings are strong, so use this time to solidify your position. Trust the process because every step is preparing you for something greater.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Nine of Swords

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

This week might demand more rest than usual, so listen to your body and make space for recovery. Financial gains are likely, making it a good time to revisit your savings goals. Professionally, you are performing at your best, breaking personal records and receiving well-deserved recognition. Family life may see upgrades, either through home improvement or emotional bonding. Romance requires tenderness, and openness can ease insecurities. Travel can be refreshing, especially scenic train journeys. Academic progress continues steadily with consistent effort. Property investments show long-term potential. Keep nurturing the things that truly support your well-being.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: The Sun

Career: The Hanged Man

Your health improves through regular workouts and light meals this week. Financially, sudden inflows or outflows may occur, so be ready to adapt. Professionally, self-motivation will drive progress and daily small steps lead to big goals. Family support uplifts you with warm encouragement. Romance may take a pause emotionally, so allow yourself time to reflect instead of reacting. Travel may open new paths and bring unexpected growth. Academic improvement shows if distractions are minimized. Property prospects look good, especially if you are house-hunting. Stay anchored in clarity and purpose.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Tower

Career: Five of Coins

Your energy levels are balanced, helping you manage your daily responsibilities with ease. Financial strain may arise from pending dues or missed payments, so review everything carefully. At work, staying calm under pressure is your strength. Family life feels manageable with thoughtful coordination. Love blossoms through soulful conversations and emotional connection. Academics reflect strong effort and are likely to bring recognition. Travel satisfies your wanderlust and a meaningful journey could be near. Property matters show gradual but positive movement, so patience will be your best ally. Let creativity and compassion guide your week.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

