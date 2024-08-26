Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024 predicts performance-related issues

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You know where to draw the boundary Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024. . Do not let a third person dictate things in the relationship.

Overcome the troubles in the love affair and be sensitive towards the professional requirements. Be careful about the wealth today while health is at your side.

Look for pleasant moments in the love affair. Ensure you meet the professional expectations and there will be success in your career. You are fortunate in terms of health while minor financial issues may come up.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your passion and love for the partner will be visible in your actions but the partner may not respond in the same way. This may cause friction today. While you spend time with your dear one, avoid digging into the past as this may offend your partner. An old relationship may be rekindled today. However, married natives must stay away from it as the family life will be in danger. Married females may consider expanding the family today. Do not let a third person dictate things in the relationship.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

There will be performance-related issues and it is crucial you handle this crisis diligently. Be careful at work to not annoy the seniors. Stay in the good book of the management and ensure you meet the expectations. Those who have interviews lined up for today will see success. Marketing and salespersons may travel for the job today. IT, healthcare, hospitality, and architecture professionals will have tight schedules. Businessmen will succeed in gaining government contracts while students appearing for competitive examinations will also be successful.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Be careful in financial affairs as today you will face hurdles. Minor financial disputes may take place between siblings. Avoid harsh words and be genuine in behavior. Some businessmen will develop issues with partners. Those who are traveling must be careful while making online payments to strangers. You may invest in real estate or even buy a new property. Consider resolving a monetary issue involving a friend.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with yoga and mild exercise and this will keep you energetic throughout the day. Females may develop digestion-related issues. If you are keen to quit smoking, this is the right time. Some children will develop bruises while playing. Avoid riding a two-wheeler on hilly terrains in the evening hours.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)