Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 30, 2024 predicts fortune in your academics

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love sailing through tides Look for a happy love relationship today. Your performance at the office will win many hearts at the office. Both your wealth & health are also positive today. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 30, 2024: Both your wealth & health are also positive today.

Spread happiness in the love affair and keep the lover filled with affection. Your commitment at work will have positive results. Financially you are good and no medical issue will trouble you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your romantic relationship will see major ups and downs today. Single natives will see someone special today and can also confidently propose in the second half of the day. Avoid unpleasant conversations with the lover. Communication is crucial in the relationship. If you are traveling, call up the lover to express the emotion. The natives who are in a relationship and are keen to tie the knot can also discuss with the family about marriage.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive and this can invite the ire of seniors. Office politics is a serious issue and you may also become a victim of gossip today. Some marketing and sales persons will need to struggle to convince the client and communication skills will play a major role. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results. Businessmen can be serious about the expansion of partnerships. Some job seekers will also find success today, especially in the second half.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Female entrepreneurs will find success today. There will be funding from abroad which will improve the chances of business expansion. The second half of the day is good to settle an old financial dispute with a friend. You can also plan a vacation abroad today. Some natives will need to spend on medical expenses for a sibling and ensure they have enough money in their bank account.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Keep a watch on your breathing as respiratory issues may come up today. Those who have asthma must avoid dusty areas. You may also have viral fever, headache, body pain, or skin infections today. Reduce the intake of fat and replace it with proteins and vitamins. Stay away from oily and greasy stuff and make exercise a part of the routine. Children may develop bruises while playing and this will not be serious.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)