Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 10, 2022
horoscope

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 10, 2022

  • Dear Aquarius, your daily astrological predictions for May 10, 2022 suggests, you are advised to spread love and warmth.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for May 10: Your finances will be satisfactory today.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for May 10: Your finances will be satisfactory today.
Published on May 10, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) 

 

Your mental health will most likely be in a good state because your physical health will be in a good shape. This development will make you feel happy and cheerful. You can spend more on personal grooming. Your finances and your professional life will most likely flourish. Your new projects will most likely open new doors of opportunities for you. You are advised to spend more time with your family. A senior family member may be vying for your attention. You must take out time to mend your broken domestic ties. A foreign trip is on the cards. However, you are advised to let your family to the planning of the trip. Property-related issues will most likely be resolved in your favour. You must not get carried away and concentrate on the legalities. You must do proper paperwork after consulting an expert and seniors in the family.

 

Aquarius Finance Today 

Your finances will be satisfactory today. You need not worry about your investment in an immovable asset. You are advised to 

remain focused on your existing projects. Keep track of your excessive spending as this may boost your bank balance. 

 

Aquarius Family Today 

On the home front, things might be a bit difficult. The health of an elder in the house may be a cause of concern. You are advised to spread love and warmth. Your attention will make the ailing member feel much better. 

 

Aquarius Career Today 

On the job front, you have a good day as projects may pour in and this will keep you busy. You love the job you are in and this will help you in maintaining your calm under pressure. This will most likely impress your superiors. 

 

Aquarius Health Today 

You are advised to start your day with fresh fruit juice. A good start to the day will make the rest of the day equally energised. This will help you in having a good day ahead. You have been doing strenuous physical activity and this will likely have a positive impact on your overall wellbeing. 

 

Aquarius Love Life Today 

On the romantic front, the day will be good as you may enjoy your partner’s attention. You have been missing your partner for a long and today you feel special and loved. You must not fail to express your feelings as it may affect your plans. 

 

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs zodiac astrology daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope aquarius + 4 more
sun signs zodiac astrology daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope aquarius + 3 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out