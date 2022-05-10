Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 10, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Some signs on the financial front will appear encouraging. Good performance will find some enter a higher salary bracket. An ailment that has been troubling you for long is about to disappear. Your moodiness is likely to offend someone close on the home front. Stars are strong for either buying a house or constructing one. Someone close to you is likely to bring you fame.

Love Focus: Marital front will remain blissful as you manage to strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those working on a commission basis are likely to rake in the moolah. Neglect on the health front can prove expensive for you. A good day is foreseen as promising opportunities open up for those wanting to switch jobs. A property issue will be amicably settled without recourse to legal proceedings. Your performance on the academic front remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: You can resent someone’s more than usual interest in your personal life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Returns from other sources will keep your bank vault brimming. Subordinates can cause unnecessary problems for you at work. Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to do wonders for you. Home will be a happy place to be in as love and affection is exchanged amongst the family. Unprecedented success is writ in bold letters on the academic front, so rejoice!

Love Focus: Some of you can strike a friendship that may turn into something serious.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Financial stability is assured due to previous investments. A superior’s bad mood may catch you unawares. You are likely to choose some good options on the health front. This is a good time to bring about some changes on the domestic front. Helping out someone on the academic front is likely to give you immense satisfaction. You may take time out to interact with others on the social front.

Love Focus: You are likely to improve a personal situation by reviewing things from a fresh perspective.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Monetarily, things look bright as money comes from various sources. You will find time at work to clear pending issues. You will keep good health as you become much more inclined to take fitness seriously. Organising something at home cannot be ruled out for some. Heartening news on the academic front is likely to warm the cockles of your heart.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover will help you in letting your hair down and relax.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will succeed in discovering some other avenues of earning. Your man management skills will help in sorting out a complicated issue involving employees. Those ailing for long will find their condition much improved than before. Some celebration on the home front is expected and will keep you much entertained. You perform brilliantly on the academic front. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise.

Love Focus: Love is likely to be rediscovered after a turbulent phase in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Money coming from a number of sources is likely to raise your spirits. This is an ideal time to start something new on the professional front. No problems are foreseen on health and financial fronts. You are likely to welcome the change that has been initiated at home. You may find yourself on the top of the world as a result of a decision. You will be confident enough to perform well on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will be able to make the most of a romantic situation that comes your way.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your one-point programme of cutting costs will help conserve money. Getting the benefit of doubt in a workplace slip-up appears possible, so just play along. You will manage to remain regular in your fitness schedule. You will find things easing out a bit on the academic front. Your attempts to become socially known may get you your fifteen minutes of fame!

Love Focus: You will manage to take your love life a notch higher.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. Acting on the suggestions of an experienced colleague will be a step in the right direction. Financially, the horizon brightens as money pours in. A family get-together is likely to prove enjoyable and help make you more socially in. On the academic front, you can afford to relax as things become easier for you.

Love Focus: You can desire for the forbidden fruit on the romantic front, but be sane and keep your desires under check.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The burden of loan is taken off from your shoulders as you pay the last instalment. A new line of treatment for an old ailment is likely to work wonders. Business persons will find newer ways of enhancing profits. Friends or relations can invite you to their place for meal. Friends or relations can invite you to their place for meal. Your desire to remain in everyone’s eyes is likely to be fulfilled today on the social front.

Love Focus: Your wishes and desires are likely to be met on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will be much more inclined to shed bad habits in the interest of health Things are likely to go your way at work as you impress everyone through your talents. Some of you are likely to initiate a venture that will prove profitable in the long run. This is an excellent time to plan a family outing. Your desire for an exciting time on the social front is likely to be fulfilled today.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and bring romance into your life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Keeping good health will not be too difficult as you become more health conscious. A colleague you trust will help you surmount a problem on the work front. A windfall by way of inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out for some. Family life will be most satisfying mainly due to your changed attitude. Your performance on the academic front will be par excellence.

Love Focus: Those married are likely to find their love life rocking!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON