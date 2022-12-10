Aquarius Horoscope Today, December 10, 2022: Spend quality time with parents

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

If you are an aspiring entrepreneur, then today is the perfect day to start your own business as the stars are in your favor. It is advisable to take the advice of a family member or a close friend when making any decision regarding your business. If you are considering entering into a food business, then starting a restaurant will earn you huge profits in the future. You may be asked by a friend for a trip today, however, it is advisable to delay any travel plans until next month. There is a high chance that a marriage proposal is on your way soon and your life is going to make a positive transformation.

Aquarius Finance Today

You are a business-minded person and you will become a successful entrepreneur in the future. Your business will create a buzz in the market today earning high profits.

Aquarius Family Today

Your parents will be greatly impressed by your love and care for them and there is no doubt that they are proud of you. Your diligent work and sincerity have always made you the pride of your family. Today is the perfect day to spend some quality time with your parents. Taking your parents shopping is a wise idea and will strengthen your relationship with them.

Aquarius Career Today

There is a high chance that your boss may be disappointed with your performance today. However, you should utilize feedback in a positive way and use it to improve your performance in the future. Your boss will be impressed in no time. Make sure to keep a smile on your face while convincing your boss.

Aquarius Health Today

An early morning jog is the perfect way to start the day. The freshness in the air will rejuvenate you and positivity will be reflected in your performance throughout the day. Eat healthy and choose a protein-rich diet for the day.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Since you have been waiting for a response to your marriage proposal for a long time, there is a high chance you are going to get a positive response today. If you are planning to propose to a special someone, today is the perfect day to do so as the stars are aligned. Your intelligence is sure to impress your partner today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

