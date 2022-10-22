Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today, October 22, 2022: Love may take a next step

Aquarius Horoscope Today, October 22, 2022: Love may take a next step

Horoscope Today for October 22 to read the daily astrological prediction for Aquarius. The clouds are moving out of your way and sending you the ray of hope. You are an independent individual today who is capable of earning a good living on your own.

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your financial game is getting stronger! Gone are the days when you had to request your parents for the extra bucks. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you have arrived at a phase in life where you feel self sufficient and enough. There were moments where you felt disappointed and doubted yourself. But things have changed now. The clouds are moving out of your way and sending you the ray of hope. You are an independent individual today who is capable of earning a good living on your own. Carry this blessing and march forward. There are better days in your story. You feel strong health wise too. If you are planning on settling with your partner, it is possible from every way. Your connection is pure and deserves to have the upper ground. This could be a marriage proposal or family get together. duce them to your family and meet theirs.

Aquarius Health Today

You feel strong today. The strength in your muscle will be intensified with a good workout session. Your health is your actual wealth, react accordingly.

Aquarius Finance Today

You are a self-sufficient individual. If you have received your first salary, buy something for your parents. This could be a token of appreciation. Having a wealthy life and a rich heart will take you to places.

Aquarius Career Today

If you are new to your occupation, give it some time to settle in. Nobody is born as a CEO of a giant corporate facility. It is the process that needs to be focused upon and the consistency that pays off.

Aquarius Family Today

Gift your family with your freshly processed income. It isn’t the material or money that matters but the gesture of love. Spend some quality time together over a coffee.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Express your love to your partner today. Plan a movie or a dinner date with this special individual. Let the blooming emotions narrate a story of romance. The unmarried folks are likely to get wedded.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

