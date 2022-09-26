Aquarius Horoscope Today, September 26, 2022: Address domestic issues soon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Times for Aquarians are set to get better, so rejoice! Bask in the afterglow of a strong financial and professional front. Your search for excellence is likely to bring success at work. If you were thinking of making an investment related to your home, then today is expected to be much better than usual. Aquarius natives are likely to meet someone to share a satisfying and unique romantic relationship. Some of you may manage to address all pending issues on the domestic front with better understanding and rapport. Some Aquarius students are likely to face cut-throat competition in their examinations. They will need to step up their efforts and preparations to excel. Your keenness to go on vacation may not be shared by other family members; at least not for now. An old but fast friend is likely to contact you to make it a memorable day for you.

Aquarius Finance Today Your financial life is going to be vibrant throughout the day. Aquarius natives may get many opportunities to earn money. Those involved in foreign collaboration may sign lucrative agreements or partnerships. Avoid spending money on unnecessary items; else your financial position can be impacted.

Aquarius Family Today The day may be favourable for Aquarius natives as they may be able to draw everyone's attention to themselves. Keep a smile on and let nothing ruin the vibe of comfort and warmth at home. A vibrant family atmosphere would positively reflect on children as they catch the vibrations of joy, peace and harmony of your household home.

Aquarius Career Today Aquarius individuals are likely to get an opportunity to impress a senior at work today. You may manage to remain motivated to undertake a difficult job and ensure its successful completion. Time to arm yourself with the right information to make yourself better protected and richer than you would otherwise have been.

Aquarius Health Today Regularity and discipline in fitness routines may bring a drastic improvement in Aquarius natives’ health. Despite being involved in a heavy workload, you will witness amazing energy inside you. Getting rid of negative thinking will further bring a health improvement.

Aquarius Love Life Today Romantic experiences enjoyed recently occupy Aquarius natives' minds today. There is someone who is attracted to you and wants to become a part of your life, so take your call. Sharing valuable time with their spouse would give Aquarius natives an opportunity to rediscover lovely marital bonds.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON