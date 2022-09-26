Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 26, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Previous dues you had been waiting for are likely to be received soon. You are likely to become health conscious. You can feel a bit dejected at work, but will recover as the day wears on. Chances of missing a family function cannot be ruled out for some. Help from someone close is likely to ease your commuting problems. Your networking on the academic front is likely to remove many obstacles.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and those feeling under the cloud on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You can fund someone’s venture for your own selfish aims. You may start something new for getting fit. You can be hauled up for not doing something the way a senior wants. A packaged tour to a holiday destination is on the cards. A positive development on the property front may warm the cockles of your heart. Remaining consistent in your performance will keep the academic front secure.

Love Focus: Lovers will need to sort out their differences.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Praise by a senior can leave you in an upbeat mood the whole day. Getting serious about your health will be a step in the right direction. Tight control over expenditure is needed now. Busy schedule may make it difficult to attend a family function. A long journey will be completed without any glitches or delays. Some of you can become serious about owning property.

Love Focus: Chances of a friendship blossoming into romance cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Things brighten on the financial front. Some efforts will be required to remain in shape. You can be pulled up at work for not giving timely feedback regarding a project. Relations may flock to your place and brighten up your day. An out of town or an overseas journey cannot be ruled out. Those thinking of selling a property will be able to get buyers with deep pockets.

Love Focus: Care and support of lover will provide a sense of immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may suffer bad health due to the weather, so be careful. Escalating cost of a project will need to be kept in check. You manage to tie up all the loose ends at work and retain your peace of mind. Favourable progress in a matter on the family front will keep you mentally at ease. Travelling, especially with those you are comfortable with, will be fun.

Love Focus: Lover’s rejection can prove hurtful and make you do something impulsive.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Previous dues you had been waiting for are likely to be received soon. A senior you are not in good terms with is likely to soften his or her stance towards you. Health needs care, so don’t become negligent. A family issue needs sorting. A journey to a distant location will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. Going in for a piece of property cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to get annoyed by some of your irritating habits! Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will be able to complete all tasks to the satisfaction of the one that matters. Mounting expenses can compel you to search for newer ways of making money. An exercise regimen may be taken up by some to remain fit and energetic. Impulsiveness may need to be kept in check as it can offend a family relation. Cater for the weather, if going on an outing. Your resolve to do well on the academic front will soon find you tasting success.

Love Focus: You will get the chance to share your romantic feelings with the special one in your life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your performance will speak for itself at work. Spirituality and meditation proves therapeutic. There can be hiccups in earning from a new source, but problems will be resolved soon. Spouse or a family member is likely to plan a surprise for you on the home front. Travelling with friends is on the cards, so brace yourself for an exciting time!

Love Focus: The key is to get to the bottom of the problem.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver Gray

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Have money, will spend’ may become your motto as you start to earn well. Maintaining fitness will come easy, as you opt for a lifestyle change. Not giving clear instructions to subordinate can land you in thick soup. Good advice and a helpful attitude will make a positive difference in the life of a family elder. Chance of going abroad on an official tour cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: For some, the chemistry may be missing on meeting lover after a long separation.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Health needs care, so don’t neglect it. Wrong investments may make you lose money. You can choose a lucrative career, but don’t compromise on the money part. Correct advice from someone on the family front will help resolve a conflict in your mind. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey. Keep a close track of the progress of construction initiated by you.

Love Focus: Distance may dull romance, but you will find ways to rejuvenate it.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are poised for enjoying good profits from a venture that you have initiated. Career planning to climb the corporate ladder may become important for some. You may get talked into joining a gym or adopting a fitness routine. A changed mindset will allow you to find happiness in your present domestic environment. This is the right time to spell out your ideas, if you want them implemented.

Love Focus: Time has come inch closer to the one you have taken a fancy for on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Judiciousness in spending will allow you to save for bigger things on the financial front. It will be important to keep professional developments confidential. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will need to be regular in taking medicines. A family get-together is likely to prove enjoyable and help make you more socially in. You are likely to fare well on the academic front, irrespective of how you have prepared.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp may fascinate you and lead to a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

