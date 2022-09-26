Libra Horoscope Today, September 26, 2022: Professional challenges foreseen

LIBRA(Sept 24-Oct 23) It’s time for Libra natives to bring necessary changes in life by adopting a more balanced approach. An ability to handle tough situations with ease brings success to Libra natives' workplace. You are likely to make professional challenges as opportunities to enhance career prospects. Delayed payment can keep Libra natives on tenterhooks, but it will be realized very soon. Perfect planning would enable repayment of loans on time. Due to some changes at home, you may have a conflict with family members. Sharing family problems with other members will enable you to solve them. Those married may need to spend some time with in-laws or family elders due to their increasing health issues. Some of you might go to a different city or nearby place to distribute invitation cards for marriage or some other function. The social front can keep Libra natives busy entertaining guests. Some Libra individuals can expect important visitors today.

Libra Finance Today If a large part of your money has been stuck for a long time in the form of compensation or loans, then today you may finally get the result in your favour. However, expenditure relating to entertainment and social meetings can shoot up. So watch for it, dear Librans.

Libra Family Today Today, Libra natives may face a tense atmosphere at home which can disturb their peace of mind. Some of you may also get worried on account of a family member, but your fears will be unfounded. Interact with them openly to make ties strong.

Libra Career Today On the professional front, Libra natives are likely to have a great openness to constantly learn and innovate. Don’t hesitate to ask for that well-deserved promotion or increment. Self-employed people may also attract the attention of investors.

Libra Health Today Keeping all ailments at bay may become your mantra and ensure total fitness. Health tips may come in handy for Libra natives wanting to come back in shape. Indulge in some healthy eating habits and consume more fresh fruits and green vegetables.

Libra Love Life Today Married or old couples may go on a date night or spend time in some fun activity. In love, you are likely to pay heed to sharing little things together to enjoy each other’s company. Personal guidance may strengthen the romantic relationship of Libra individuals.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

