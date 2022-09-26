Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Horoscope Today, September 26, 2022: Astro tips for Financial planning

Cancer Horoscope Today, September 26, 2022: Astro tips for Financial planning

Published on Sep 26, 2022 12:03 AM IST

Dear Cancer, your daily astrological predictions for September 26, 2022 suggests, you succeed in asserting your authority on the domestic front, by having your way, but don’t push too much.

Cancer Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2022:
Supporting contradictory opinions in the friend circle would disappoint all.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER(Jun22-Jul 22) This time is a good time for Cancer natives to reassess their priorities. You need to be realistic in financial planning to enable yourself to achieve your goals. Money in hand would enable Cancer natives to rapidly expand their business. Use your valuable energy in achieving what you wish to see in physical reality. You succeed in asserting your authority on the domestic front, by having your way, but don’t push too much. An interesting individual is likely to keep you entertained. Professional life may remain a little turbulent. At times, Cancer natives may feel let down by a colleague which can lead to arguments. As a result, your reputation can take a beating. Cancer students may find it difficult to focus on their studies which can contribute to lower grades. If a vacation is on your mind, this is an excellent time to plan it. Good negotiations are likely to get you a piece of property for a bargain price. Supporting contradictory opinions in the friend circle would disappoint all.

Cancer Finance Today Your monetary situation will be such that you will be able to afford all creature comforts. Cancer businesspeople who had made a deal in the past to gain profits may start reaping good results. It is also an auspicious day to sign new agreements as the deal may turn out to be successful.

Cancer Family Today Cancer individuals’ ideas on the home front may be implemented smoothly. Strong coordination among family members may ensure greater prosperity and happiness on the domestic front. Support from family members would enable Cancer natives to easily pass the testing time.

Cancer Career Today You are likely to be made answerable for something you failed to execute at work. Cancer natives may be kept busy at work more than usual. Today, you need to control your emotions, especially your aggression. It can lead to a minor problem getting out of hand.

Cancer Health Today Your inexhaustible energy and enthusiasm may keep you in a cheerful state today. Cancer natives may be highly benefited by diverting attention to spirituality. Holistic healing would allow the body to repair from within, without depending on treatment therapy.

Cancer Love Life Today Cancer individuals may enjoy a delightful journey with their spouse to relive romantic memories. You are likely to convey to the partner that you love him/her from the bottom of your heart. Those looking for a new romance are likely to meet a like-minded person, paving way for a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

