Pisces Horoscope Today, Sept 26, 2022: Restlessness due to monotonous routine

PISCES(Feb 20-Mar 20) Today, Pisces natives can feel a bit restless due to the monotonous routine. To counterattack your stress, you can seek the shelter of spirituality and meditation. However, you need not worry because you may enjoy more joys than face disappointments today. Also, it is an auspicious day for family functions and important ceremonies. Spending time with children and family members would give a much-needed change from the usual drabness of life. Your inherent potential is likely to lead you in a new direction on the professional front. Financial success depends on long-term strategic planning. Pisces natives working in the real estate industry may also witness positive results. Students can face doubts and confusion in learning but their hard work will help them to get good scores. Commuting to a new location may not pose any problem. However, those travelling to a new place need to remain alert. Take care of your valuables else they are likely to be misplaced or stolen.

Pisces Finance Today Don’t be shy in shelling out money, where it serves your interests, Pisceans. Money may not pose many problems, even if you overspend today. Traders and entrepreneurs may enjoy a strong position in the market. Honour and respect for them may also increase.

Pisces Family Today Pisces individuals may help ease the domestic atmosphere with their wit and humour today. You will be able to take care of all your family responsibilities, which may earn you respect and admiration from all members. Children will add cheer to the household with their antics.

Pisces Career Today The workplace is likely to be a fun place today as bonhomie prevails. Enjoying power and authority in a new appointment is indicated on the professional front. Don’t forget to take the help of subordinates by involving them in the decision-making process.

Pisces Health Today Pisces natives may feel a little lethargic and jaded today. You are advised to take part in some physical activities like sports to bring a sense of freshness to your life. Those out of shape may take up a fitness routine to achieve their dream physique.

Pisces Love Life Today Thinking up newer ways of keeping your lover's interest alive may help rejuvenate your love life. Pisces natives are advised to make some changes, but take it slow. Also, keep your romantic priorities in order today. Your spouse can witness positive career development.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

