Aries Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 25, '22 states, gains on cards

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) The atmosphere in your family and workplace will remain cordial. Some Aries natives can embark on a winning period on the professional front. Your efficiency at work will increase which will impress your seniors. While your financial condition will be good, you can plan out a new business venture. Gains are on cards from traditional sources. Love life may remain a little troubled as you navigate a tricky period. However, strong support from family members may make the day brighter. Students will get good results in their field of education. This will be a challenging phase for you mentally and emotionally. You could face some anxiety issues due to problems in your personal life. Manage your emotions and do not lose your cool. The day may bring some good news for those who are expecting income from abroad or are planning to settle abroad. They are likely to see their dreams come true.

Aries Finance Today Today you are likely to enter into new partnerships and collaborations relating to professional life. New deals and documents may be signed which will signal the start of a new undertaking. You can also get benefits in matters of investments and trust funds

Aries Family Today The relationship with your father will get more cordial and you may receive adequate support from him at every juncture. Socially, you will be active and may make plans with friends. Family obligations may take a back seat as you will spend the evening with some friends to relax.

Aries Career Today Those in a job are likely to get favorable results in their field. You can expect some positive developments relating to your appraisal or promotion. The stars indicate a change of job for you; hence, you are advised to seek suitable opportunities.

Aries Health Today You may not keep too well today, especially with all the hustle in your life. Stress, disturbance of the day and unstable emotional state can provoke a headache. Make time for rest to rejuvenate your life. You could also face health problems relating to the stomach due to street food.

Aries Love Life Today Those married may find it difficult to maintain harmony in their married life. You are advised to avoid arguments with your spouse. Efforts to make the partner jealous may backfire on the romantic front. So, tread carefully.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON