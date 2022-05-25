Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 25, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Get started on something you have been procrastinating about, especially if it is connected to your profession. If somebody is not playing ball with you, get firm and take him or her to task. You will keep your body in tune by remaining regular in your workouts. This is a good time to earn something from a property possessed by you. A contentious family issue will be settled amicably.

Love Focus: Differences in a relationship are likely to crop up due to your egotism.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

It is best not to involve yourself in somebody’s private affairs. On the academic front, chances brighten up of getting what you want. Your prestige on the social front is set to get a boost. Plans may be afoot for a vacation, so get set to enjoy yourself soon! Health remains satisfactory. Chances look bright for those seeking a raise or increment.

Love Focus: Give some more time for romance to take root.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to get better opportunities on the property front, so don't be hasty. At work, things remain in your control, as you are able to exercise your authority. A social commitment is likely to get you involved. Networking will help in securing your academic goal. An increase in earnings is indicated for some. You are likely to remain careful of your health by controlling your diet.

Love Focus: Don't assume things on the romantic front, wait for positive signals to come!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

At work, you will be able to maintain the tempo and complete most of your tasks. Remain alert while transacting money, as loss is foreseen. You are not likely to leave a chance to go on a short vacation, so get set to enjoy your heart out. Your attempts to get hold of some property may not succeed. Your kind and helpful nature are likely to add to your popularity on the social front.

Love Focus: If love is what you seek, expect it just round the corner!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will need to be in the forefront of things at work to get noticed. An excellent day for doctors, engineers and other professionals is foreseen. It can become difficult to prevent a costly mistake due to your carelessness. Not remembering to bring something you had been told to can put you in the spouse’s firing line. Avoid being careless on the monetary front.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to make the most of it today!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Successfully completing something that you had started a long time back is indicated. If you feel the need for change, this is a good time to go ahead with a short vacation. Good earning is foreseen for traders and businesspersons. Someone may guide you in achieving total fitness by introducing something new in your routine.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with lover on the romantic front will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is a great day to spend with your near and dear ones. Organizing a picnic or a sightseeing trip cannot be ruled out. A celebration on the professional front may remain on a low key. A repair job may prove more expensive than anticipated. You may have to cater to someone, even if you don’t want to. A property being auctioned may bring some into serious money. Some builders may start thinking in terms of a township soon.

Love Focus: Finding someone who shares your interests and thoughts will prove a blessing in disguise on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Things begin to look bright on the professional front, as you get into the groove. Don’t let anyone drive your vehicle unless you are sure of his or her skills. Things that were going wrong on the academic front will begin to improve. You can get praised for changes you have made on the domestic front. Earning capacity of some is set to increase.

Love Focus: Spat with lover is possible on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: baby pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are in for an excellent time today. Those indulging in betting or speculation will find money flowing in. You are likely to excel in whatever you are involved in and make a niche for yourself. Good budgetary planning will boost your savings. Dream of purchasing your own house may get realized. Taking up a sporting activity is a step in the right direction to get back energy and strength.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you may make an attempt to express his or her love for you.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may need to remain consistent to make your mark on the academic front, so put in renewed efforts. A new acquisition is likely to add to your prestige. A chance to show off your skills is likely to establish you firmly at work. You can become the talk of the town as youngsters try to emulate your success. A good opportunity to spend some time in cooler climes is likely to come your way.

Love Focus: Your love life will need rekindling to bring spark back into your relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. Making a mark on the professional front is a foregone conclusion. Qualifying in a competition is likely to open the doors for a promising future. Your focus and hard work will help make you earn more than before. Good understanding with spouse is likely to bring him or her even closer to your heart.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may find cupid smiling on them!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This is a good time to invest in property for best returns. A child or sibling is all set to make you proud. Good consistent performance may find your career graph rising. Helping someone on the academic front will help you win many brownie points. Chances of a vacation may materialize soon. This is the day of wish fulfillment for those with a glad eye!

Love Focus: An old relationship may require nurturing, so do your best.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON