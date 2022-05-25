Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 25, 2022 states, extensive career

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)This is a favourable time for your career and financial life. Your career will experience a positive phase of growth. It is a good phase to invest your hard-earned money. Some of you can come across a new source of money. With little effort, it can become a permanent one. Your family members might complain about you not giving them time because of your work but they will understand later. Today, you will need to focus on your mental health. Clearing out your mind with the help of meditation or a walk will help. Do not waste your energy on needless things. Despite seeing positive developments in your life in recent times, you may feel things moving rather slowly. There could be some issues within the family which will require your attention. Changes made in the interior of the house may find everyone’s liking. A hiking trip with friends may also materialize for some.

Leo Finance Today You are likely to be attracted to a luxurious lifestyle and may plan to buy new items. Those in business may receive positive support from their partner. This will bring happiness and will also help you complete all pending tasks with ease. A new source of income on cards.

Leo Family Today You may not agree with views and opinions of your family members. You are advised to maintain your calm and solve things amicably. Your father may face some health issues and you are advised to keep medical help on standby if required.

Leo Career Today Your position at the workplace is likely to be strong. Your ideas will be appreciated and shared. Those doing a job will be willing to take risks that they have not been able to take before. Believe in hard work and make a robust roadmap to achieve your desired goals.

Leo Health Today A moderate exercise will help you maintain a positive attitude. Health-improving procedures like massage or sauna would be especially useful. You may get excellent results on the health front due to your new diet.

Leo Love Life Today There is likely to be an improvement in the comfort and status of your spouse which will keep you happy. If there is someone special you like, you are likely to convince them of your intention to get together in a deeper and meaningful way.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON