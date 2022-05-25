Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 25,'22 states,new chapter

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) You are likely to unfold a new chapter in your life. Any ongoing obstacles in your life will be eliminated. To begin with, you will feel physically fit. If you were troubled by some disease for a long time, then you can get rid of it. You can expect positive changes in your career. You will feel energetic, enthusiastic and independent in your vision. However, do not interfere in other's life, else you may end up spoiling that relationship altogether. Also, it is advised to not have high expectations from near and dear ones. Your love relationship will however be steady and you can go on a short distance journey with your partner. If you are into higher education, then you will get the support of your teachers and parents due to which you will be able to perform well.

Sagittarius Finance Today You are likely to benefit from a business that is run under the partnership. There could be sudden benefits which will help in improving your finances. You are advised to stay away from any kind of shortcuts to earn money.

Sagittarius Family Today Your siblings may be opposed to your career or personal plans. Try to win them over with reason. There could be unwanted troubles in family life which can create stress. Your family members will be there for you as you discuss your problems with them.

Sagittarius Career Today You will receive the right platform to showcase your talents and potential as a professional. It may enhance your position in the workplace. Freshers may begin their professional journey.

Sagittarius Health Today There is no reason to worry today, most likely you will be able to avoid serious health problems. Cardio or light yoga may help you maintain a positive attitude. Try to accommodate your body's needs as much as you possibly can.

Sagittarius Love Life Today You will receive auspicious results in your married life and you will overcome misunderstandings with your spouse. You will also get the support of your life partner today, so you need to be in sync with each other. As for the singles, they can go on a date and have fun.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

