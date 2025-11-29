Cancer Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025: Avoid spending on luxury items and instead prefer safer investments

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be professional The love affair will be intact, and you will see more pleasant moments. Ensure you keep your professional life productive. Keep a watch on the expenditure today. Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep the relationship strong and devote more time to the love affair. Your performance at the office will win accolades. Avoid blind expenditure, and you may also need to pay attention to your health.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you value the relationship through your gestures. Be sensitive to the preferences of the lover. You should also be careful while making statements, as some words may hurt your partner. Those who are married need to give their partner personal space and refrain from imposing decisions on them. Those who had a break-up in the recent past will be happy to know that a new person will walk into their lives today.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Be professional. New tasks will test your potential. Business developers need to come up with innovative ideas to impress the clients. Bankers and accountants will have a tough job schedule, while students will succeed in clearing competitive examinations. Some government officers will be under pressure to indulge in unethical tasks. However, do not succumb to pressure. Traders handling electronics, automobiles, construction materials and textiles will be successful in reaping good returns. Students will also clear the examinations.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Avoid spending on luxury items and instead prefer safer investments, including mutual funds, real estate, and fixed deposits. Do not discuss property within the family, as you may get into a dispute with a sibling today. There will be a medical emergency at home, or you may even fail to get the required funds to finalize a business deal, which may put you in a difficult situation. Long-term investments are good options today.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Handle all health-related issues with care. Seniors may complain about pain in joints and breath-related problems. There can be complications associated with the lungs, and some natives would need surgery today. It is good to be careful while boarding a train or bus. Females will develop oral health issues. Children may also have cuts while playing today. Avoid alcohol while riding a car.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

