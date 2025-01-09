Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, January 09, 2025 predicts a vacation on the cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 09, 2025 04:03 AM IST

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, January 09, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Health is positive.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep stress out of the life

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, January 9, 2025: Both wealth and health will shower happiness today.
Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, January 9, 2025: Both wealth and health will shower happiness today.

Look for pleasant moments to spare time with your partner. Your performance at work will be as per the expectations. Utilize wealth smartly. Health is positive.

Shower love on the partner and ensure the love life is creative today. Professional success will bring in good returns. Both wealth and health will shower happiness today.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

You are good enough to express your emotions to the crush. Your proposal will be expected and some females will also receive the proposal today. Avoid unpleasant conversations and do not indulge in any activity that may harm your relationship. Those who recently broke up will be happy to find someone special. Today is also good to plan a romantic vacation or weekend to make the bonding stronger. Married females must be careful to not get in touch with their lover.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments with seniors at the workplace and ensure you meet the expectations at the workplace. Females may require being diplomatic at team meetings. You may be a victim of office politics but your performance will talk for you. Those who are on the notice period and have an interview scheduled for today can be confident about the result. Some healthcare, as well as IT professionals, will have opportunities to move abroad. Students appearing for entrance examinations will also succeed today.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there but the routine life will be unaffected. Be careful while lending money to someone. Those who are traveling need to be careful about their wallet. A sibling may require financial help and you need to provide it. You may also consider investing in the stock market. Some entrepreneurs will get funding from foreign investors, especially in the second half of the day.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Avoid risks while on a vacation. Seniors may develop pain in joints. Some Cancer natives will also have dental health issues. While you have a balanced diet packed with nutrients, proteins, and minerals, you also need to stay away from alcohol today. Those who are on vacation must have a medical kit ready within reach.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On