Capricorn Daily Horoscope for September 6, 2022: A good monthly earning

CAPRICORN(Dec 22-Jan 21) Capricorn, today may be a satisfying day for you as you may be at peace with regards to all spheres of life. You may be content with your monetary condition. You may increase vigilance in all financial transactions. You may have a good monthly earning. You may keep in touch with old friends. You may increase your control over emotions. You may avoid getting into any controversy at work. Your emphasis on logical work may increase. You may not speak unnecessarily and may share inputs only at an appropriate time. You may listen to your beloved. You may work with complete enthusiasm. Your relatives may give you support. There may be complete harmony in your mind and body.

Capricorn Finance Today You may maintain consistency in your financial deals. You may have an average day with regards to your monetary funds. You may work towards new deals with complete preparation. Things may turn quite good in near future, Capricorn, so just relax and stay calm.

Capricorn Family Today

There may be sweetness in blood relations. There may be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. You may move ahead with the advice of your loved ones. Your family may be supportive.

Capricorn Career Today

Capricorn, you may make a list of essential tasks and work smartly. There may be unforeseen circumstances but you may handle them wisely. You may show understanding in various matters at work and may complete them with proficiency.

Capricorn Health Today You may take care of your health. You may not ignore any physical ailments. You may work on your food habits and improve them. There may be enthusiasm with regards to maintaining a positive, flexible and balanced physique. You may love the change within your mind and heart.

Capricorn Love Life Today You may have a wonderful day with your loved one. You may be careful in handling your relationship. Your partner may be glad to be with you. There may be a deep connect between you and your beloved. A sense of joy may overpower you today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON