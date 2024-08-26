Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024 predicts good news

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in being just to others Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024. Single Capricorns will have good news. You may meet up with an exciting new person.

Keep problems in the love life under check & stay happy today. Continue the commitment at work to meet professional expectations. Consider smart investments.

Fortunately, your love affair will be smooth and there will be a positive vibe in the air. Today, you’ll receive opportunities to prove your potential. Wealth is good but pay more attention to health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Single Capricorns will have good news. You may meet up with an exciting new person. Take the initiative to commence a new relationship as today is good to propose. Those who are in a relationship need to be careful while having disagreements. Do not lose your temper as this can lead to chaos. Capricorns, especially males will meet up with the ex-flame to rekindle the old affair. However, married natives need to be careful to not hurt the marital life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive. Fortunately, your performance will back you in the second half of the day. Do not let egos impact the work. Your communication skills are crucial in client interactions. Come out with innovative concepts at team meetings. Those who are into arts and music will get opportunities to excel in their career. Students will be happy to clear papers and job seekers will get interviews lined up. Those who have a new offer letter can confidently join the organization.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

No major financial threat exists today. This gives you the freedom to wisely utilize the wealth. You may buy an automobile in the second part of the day. Some females will buy jewelry and will even donate money to charity. Take the initiative to settle financial issues within the family. Businessmen will see opportunities abroad and will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues can impact the day. You may have respiratory issues. Some seniors will complain about pain in joints and digestion issues. Avoid all food items rich in oil, ghee, and sugar and instead replace them with a healthy menu. Female Capricorns may also have gynecological issues which may need medical attention.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)