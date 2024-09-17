Career Horoscope Today for Sept 17, 2024: Astro tips for better opportunities

Aries: Today, it is important to keep working at the same pace, as any decrease in work rate might be spotted by management. If you lack motivation, try remaining productive and on par with your obligations. You should avoid any negative perceptions arising in the first place by showing a positive attitude. This day should be used to plan your work, prioritise the tasks, and ensure that you complete all the tasks before the set time. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: Today will be a productive day at work! Your seniors are expected to give you positive feedback for your work, and your creativity is expected to be brought out into the open. Everything is on you to rejoice in the accomplishments you are privileged to be awarded. The current projects that you are implementing could lead to even better opportunities. Do not forget to reward yourself at the end of the week.

Gemini: Before moving to the next step in a project, make sure that all the aspects are well thought out and that you are ready. If a proper foundation was not laid, then there could be problems with the project. Concentrate on doing all preliminary work with care and hard work. Do not be tempted to move forward to the next level; it is better to be slow and steady and to get everything right. Take time and ensure that you prepare well.

Cancer: Today, you will have a boost of energy and will be assertive to achieve your goals. People will listen to you, and you can defend your opinions in the workplace. This is a strong tool for getting what you want, but it should be used hand in hand with tact. Be a boss when required, but be willing to listen to others and consider their opinions. This will help create a culture of cooperation and mutual respect in the workplace.

Leo: It is important to be clear about what you are looking for in your professional life to find new opportunities that fit well like a glove. Be clear about your needs if you are looking for new positions, jobs, projects, or partnerships. Do not avoid asking for terms that will be proportional to your worth and your career goals in the future. Be assertive regarding negotiations since this will enable you to get satisfying jobs.

Virgo: Today, you will need your brain to work extra hard. This is the time to demonstrate that you are most creative and logical and can offer better solutions to problems than usual. It is high time to show your capability and get recognition from your peers or customers. Stand tall, be at ease, and ensure your thinking light is on. Today is the moment to show what your brain can do to help you achieve success in your career.

Libra: Today, you may face some difficulties with your brilliant plans and high expectations not giving you the desired outcome. These are short-term constraints that you should not let hinder your efforts. This is the right time to reflect on the strategies in place and correct any wrongdoings. These are just temporary adversities. Remain loyal to the strategic goals and objectives of the company and remain focused on the vision.

Scorpio: Today is the perfect day to take steps forward on something that you have been planning. The stars are right for accelerated advancement, which means that you should grab this as a way of pressing your work. Soon, you will receive the fruits of your hard work, and chances are high that challenges will not seem big anymore. Put into practice the designed measures and leverage the initiatives. Make the best use of this positive energy.

Sagittarius: Now it is time to think about your career choices. You may have been following a certain paradigm of where you should be and what you should be doing, but now is the time to reflect on whether you want to continue that path. One should make sure that career choices are made out of passion and not out of tradition or pressure from society. Changing the direction or even the goals may be required to align with your core values.

Capricorn: Expect a change in your job conditions as the position of stars creates a better working environment. The effort and commitment you offer will be valued, and your employers will take note of your efforts. This is the right time to show that one is still keen, as these factors will only add to the probabilities. One needs positive energy to go out fishing for opportunities to market oneself. This is a clear indication of even better things in future.

Aquarius: It is time to talk about professional development and personal aspirations. The stars are set to support claims targeted at the future and, more so, at opportunities. There is nothing wrong with telling your superiors what you want to achieve or what you have planned. Be straightforward and ask your supervisor how to better align your objectives with the company's. These discussions should be approached enthusiastically.

Pisces: Today, you may feel that you are working in a rather hostile climate because jealousy may cause conflicts in the workplace. They may bring you down and demotivate you, so keep your feet on the ground and your mind on the task at hand. Bear in mind that all these challenges are time-bound and do not in any way imply your capacity. Do not gossip at the workplace and maintain a business-like relationship with co-workers.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779