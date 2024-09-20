Career Horoscope Today for September 20, 2024: These zodiacs will likely get accolades at work

Aries: You can be held back by low self-esteem. Scepticism or questioning one’s actions might bring barriers, which would hinder the progress of tasks. But this energy will swing in your favour as the day goes on. You will start to get back on your feet and get the energy to do the pending tasks. If you stick to it and don’t give up, you will feel achievement. Take it easy, and do not attempt to rush through all the activities at once. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.(Pixabay)

Taurus: You may judge a fellow employee at work, which may result in avoiding that person. At such a time, your instincts may compel you to close the business and look for other opportunities, but you need to think twice before making such a decision. It could limit you from being part of the team dynamics or from certain opportunities if you are too critical or dismissive. Instead, one should try to look at things from a broader perspective.

Gemini: Work will take centre stage, and your workplace activities will be visible. You are encouraged to proceed, and your determined attitude towards work will be noticed by your co-workers. But one needs to have a balance between work and other activities. If you do not pay attention to relationships, you may lose fellow employees' support. Establishing those relationships will give you the energy to work harder in your workplace.

Cancer: Today, while the opportunity to get a compliment or an appreciation from your seniors may come up, it is not wrong to wait before you jump into the limelight. Of course, recognition is always desirable, but there is a possibility to attract more attention than is desirable, which can lead to negative consequences. Be humble and do your job without attracting attention and making a fuss. For now, let your actions be louder than words.

Leo: With an early start to your day, be ready to work more in the morning. The enthusiasm you are likely to bring to your tasks will enable you to complete projects effectively and make considerable progress before other people are even out of bed. This is when you have the energy to do your best or tackle the most difficult assignments. Your thoughts will be clear and you will be able to come up with solutions with ease.

Virgo: Be careful when making any decisions, especially in the workplace. Hasty decisions that are not well thought out could result in problems in the future. Be patient and do not rush into signing any contracts. Whether it is a business project, a conversation with the supervisor, or a financial choice, it is necessary to consider all the options. If something seems ambiguous, do not hesitate to consult or pause for a while and reconsider.

Libra: Believe in your direction and understand that you are on the right path even though uncertainty is still there. While only time will determine whether you are right or wrong, it is better to proceed and do what is right. You have depended on instincts and hard work to get this far and should not lose faith in yourself. For each step you take, you are closer to your real self. Have faith in your vision to overcome challenges.

Scorpio: You may experience some internal battles concerning your career today. On the one hand, you have recently promised to spend time and effort in your current occupation, enthusiastically performing your duties. However, another part of you is bored, wanting something new, a change in pace, or even a complete change of direction. This conflict may be uncomfortable. Think about what matters to you.

Sagittarius: If you have been thinking about taking a step forward – starting a new project, looking for new opportunities, or connecting with people, now is the time to do it. The efforts you put into your work, coupled with the positive effects of destiny, will enable you to get the maximum results. Do not be lazy, as your efforts will be appreciated. There may be chances for growth at any point in time, so be prepared to grab them.

Capricorn: There may be some contingencies that require flexibility and readiness to change. Today's energy is not conducive to making life-altering decisions, and making such decisions may complicate things. However, concentrate on minor changes and improving the existing strategies. By being patient and thinking through the process, you can avoid some of the problems.

Aquarius: You have been working hard, and now it is time to reward yourself for the efforts you have been making. Whether it is the end of a project, the achievement of a significant goal, or the week's survival, your commitment should not go unnoticed. It is crucial to take time to look back and see how far you have come and then treat yourself. This will motivate you and help you regain strength for the next phase of your journey.

Pisces: If you want to get something from a co-worker or a boss, you will meet some resistance at first. However, how you approach them will determine whether you get their support. Politeness will not hurt, and if you can say something nice to the person before you ask them something, they are less likely to give a negative response. Thank them for something they have done or for their time and effort.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

