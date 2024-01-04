Chinese Zodiac Elements: Here's what these five elements mean for your Chinese zodiac sign

The Chinese zodiac features 12 animal signs that repeat in a 12-year cycle—rat, ox, tiger, and more. But there's more to it: each year also has an element linked to it. For instance, according to Chinese astrology, 2024 is the Year of the Wood Dragon; so was 1989 the Year of the Earth Snake and 2002 was the Year of the Fire Horse. Let's delve into what these elements mean, their connection to each year, and how to determine which one you are based on your Chinese zodiac sign. Let's read about Chinese zodiac elements and what its impact on your Chinese zodiac sign.

Also Read What is Chinese astrology? And what does each zodiac sign tell about your personality?

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

History of Chinese Zodiac Elements

The Chinese zodiac has five elements: wood, fire, earth, metal, and water. They come from the Five Elements Theory or Wu Xing (Chinese Philosophy), which discusses how everything is connected. It's all about balance and change. When one element gets stronger, another one gets weaker. None of these elements are more important than the others—they're all linked. This theory isn't just about the zodiac signs; it's part of other Eastern traditions like feng shui, acupuncture, and martial arts.

Also Read Chinese Horoscope 2024: Predictions for Year of the Wood Dragon for each sun sign

In Western astrology, there are four elements—earth, air, fire, and water. They're kind of like the Chinese elements. The Greek philosopher Plato first talked about these elements. It explains why fire signs are seen as fiery and water signs as sensitive. Each element needs the others; they're all important and work together. The goal is harmony. These ideas are where all those astrological stereotypes come from!

Also Read 2024 Chinese Horoscope: 3 most lucky zodiac signs in the year of dragon

Meaning of Chinese Zodiac Elements

Wood Element:

People born in the wood years are patient and wise. They're like ancient trees, growing and wise. They're warm, friendly, and practical. Like trees talk to each other through roots, wood folks believe in growth through communication. However, their focus on progress might make them too competitive or too focused on winning. Sometimes, they can forget other people's needs in their pursuit of success. They're good planners but need to avoid overworking themselves by doing gentle exercises like yoga and getting enough rest.

Planet: Jupiter

Symbol: Dragon

Wood Zodiac signs: Tiger and Rabbit

Wood Years: 1974, 1975, 1984, 1985, 1994, 1995, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015

Also Read Wood Dragon Year of 2024: Here is all you should know about the Chinese Horoscope of 2024

Fire Element:

Fire year individuals are full of passion and love adventure. They're creative and persistent. Like fire, they can ignite everything around them with enthusiasm but might burn out easily, too. They get bored quickly if things are routine and might not stick to one job or relationship for long. Spontaneity is their thing. However, their high energy can cause anxiety, so they need to take calming walks and stay hydrated to keep cool.

Planet: Mars

Symbol: Phoenix

Zodiac sign: Horse and snake

Fire Years: 1976, 1977, 1986, 1987, 1996, 1997, 2006, 2007, 2016, 2017

Also Read Chinese Astrology: Know your unlucky numbers based on your animal sign

Earth Element:

Earth people are peacemakers, responsible and fair-minded. They're like the helpers Mr. Rogers talked about. They stay calm in tough times. Yet, they might become a bit controlling if their efforts are not appreciated. They should balance their helpfulness with personal time for meditation to stay grounded and patient.

Planet: Saturn

Symbol: Cauldron

Zodiac sign: Dragon, dog, ox, sheep

Recent Earth Years: 1978, 1979, 1988, 1989, 1998, 1999, 2008, 2009, 2018, 2019

Metal Element:

Metal-year individuals are disciplined and get things done. They're focused and loyal but can also be strict and judgmental. While rules matter to them, they should learn to relax a bit. Volunteering can soften their approach, and meditation can help them find inner peace.

Planet: Venus

Symbol: Tiger

Zodiac Sign: Monkey and rooster

Recent Metal Years: 1970, 1971, 1980, 1981, 1990, 1991, 2000, 2001, 2010, 2011, 2020

Water Element:

People born in the water years are sensitive and creative, often needing time alone. They avoid drama and love to observe. Yet, they might lose themselves in others' stories or isolate themselves. They need a calm environment but should push themselves to socialize to find balance. Even though they're sensitive, they're strong-willed.

Planet: Mercury

Symbol: Turtle

Zodiac Sign: Rat, pig

Recent Water Years: 1972, 1973, 1982, 1983, 1992, 1993, 2002, 2003, 2012, 2013