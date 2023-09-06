Chinese Astrology: Know your unlucky numbers based on your animal sign

Rat (Born in 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020): Rats are known for their quick wit and intelligence, but they can lack courage when it comes to leadership. For them, the unlucky numbers are 9 and 5. In Chinese astrology, the number 5 sounds like "without" or "not," which brings bad luck and restlessness to the clever rat. On the other hand, number 9 represents endings and closures, discouraging rats from exploring new career paths or relationships. Chinese zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Lucky numbers: 2 and 3

Ox (Born in 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021):

Oxen are patient and honest individuals, but they can be stubborn at times. Their unlucky numbers are 5 and 6. Number 5 triggers anxiety and restlessness, robbing oxen of their calmness. It also signifies emotional unpredictability and indiscipline. Meanwhile, number 6 makes them appear dull and uncompetitive, leaving them vulnerable to negative intentions.

Lucky numbers: 1 and 4

Tiger (Born in 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022):

Tigers are powerful and persistent, making great leaders. However, their over-confidence can lead to stubbornness and arrogance. Unlucky numbers for tigers are 7 and 8. In Chinese culture, 7 has negative connotations for tigers, symbolizing unsteadiness and cheating, which contradicts their traits. Number 8 may make them appear dictatorial and extreme.

Lucky numbers: 1, 3, and 4

Rabbit (Born in 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023):

Rabbits are caring and conservative, often slow in their journey to success. Unlucky numbers for them are 1, 7, and 8. Number 1 is associated with arrogance and dominance, contrasting their caring personality. Number 7 promotes independence and isolation, leading to loneliness. Lastly, a negative number 8 brings feelings of sorrow and struggle, hindering their progress.

Lucky numbers : 3, 4, and 6

Dragon (Born in 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012):

Dragons are risk-takers and leaders with traits of dominance and ambition. Their unlucky numbers are 3 and 8. Number 3 brings out impulsiveness, restlessness, and irritability in dragons, diverting them from their goals. Number 8 is associated with excess ambition and materialism, unleashing their power-hungry nature.

Dragons lucky numbers: 1, 6, and 7

Snake (Years: 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013):

Snakes are wise and intuitive, preferring to observe quietly. They trust their own judgment and dislike interference from others. Unlucky numbers for them are 1, 6, and 7. Number 1 can make snakes seem egotistic. The number 6 brings out a self-righteous side, and 7 intensifies their detachment from others.

Lucky numbers: 2, 8, and 9

Horse (Years: 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014):

Horses are warm-hearted and enthusiastic, making lots of friends. They're independent but can be spendthrift. Unlucky numbers are 1, 5, and 6. Number 1 dulls their friendly side, 5 brings overconfidence, and 6 fosters arrogance.

Lucky numbers : 2, 3, and 7

Goat (Years: 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015):

Goats are gentle and kind, quick learners with creativity. They avoid the limelight and seek validation, leading to insecurity. Unlucky numbers are 4 and 9. Number 4 sounds like "death" and makes them serious, while 9 dims their gentle aura, making them seem egotistical.

Lucky numbers: 2 and 7

Monkey (Years: 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016):

Monkeys are clever and sociable but can be morally flexible. Unlucky numbers are 2 and 7. Number 2 brings indecisiveness and instability, slowing their growth, while 7 makes them feel detached, affecting their relationships.

Lucky numbers: 4 and 9

Rooster (Years: 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017):

Roosters are loyal but critical. They can be temperamental and self-absorbed. Unlucky numbers are 1, 3, and 9. Number 1 highlights dominance, 3 leads to impulsiveness, and 9 brings out their terrible temper.

Lucky numbers : 5, 7, and 8

Dog (Years: 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018):

Dogs are loyal and honest but struggle with communication. They tend to be pessimistic. Unlucky numbers are 1, 6, and 7. Number 1 accentuates stubbornness, 6 leads to possessiveness, and 7 implies poor people skills. Lucky numbers for dogs are 3, 4, and 9.

Pig (Years: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019):

Pigs are lucky in many aspects but can be gullible. Unlucky numbers are 1 and 7. Number 1 makes them susceptible to deception, and 7 restricts their growth.

Lucky numbers: 2, 5, and 8

