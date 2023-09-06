Chinese Astrology: Know your unlucky numbers based on your animal sign
Chinese zodiac signs have lucky and unlucky numbers that influence their traits and luck.Let's unveil the numbers that might bring bad luck to your animal sign.
Rat (Born in 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020):
Rats are known for their quick wit and intelligence, but they can lack courage when it comes to leadership. For them, the unlucky numbers are 9 and 5. In Chinese astrology, the number 5 sounds like "without" or "not," which brings bad luck and restlessness to the clever rat. On the other hand, number 9 represents endings and closures, discouraging rats from exploring new career paths or relationships.
Lucky numbers: 2 and 3
Ox (Born in 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021):
Oxen are patient and honest individuals, but they can be stubborn at times. Their unlucky numbers are 5 and 6. Number 5 triggers anxiety and restlessness, robbing oxen of their calmness. It also signifies emotional unpredictability and indiscipline. Meanwhile, number 6 makes them appear dull and uncompetitive, leaving them vulnerable to negative intentions.
Lucky numbers: 1 and 4
Tiger (Born in 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022):
Tigers are powerful and persistent, making great leaders. However, their over-confidence can lead to stubbornness and arrogance. Unlucky numbers for tigers are 7 and 8. In Chinese culture, 7 has negative connotations for tigers, symbolizing unsteadiness and cheating, which contradicts their traits. Number 8 may make them appear dictatorial and extreme.
Lucky numbers: 1, 3, and 4
Rabbit (Born in 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023):
Rabbits are caring and conservative, often slow in their journey to success. Unlucky numbers for them are 1, 7, and 8. Number 1 is associated with arrogance and dominance, contrasting their caring personality. Number 7 promotes independence and isolation, leading to loneliness. Lastly, a negative number 8 brings feelings of sorrow and struggle, hindering their progress.
Lucky numbers : 3, 4, and 6
Dragon (Born in 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012):
Dragons are risk-takers and leaders with traits of dominance and ambition. Their unlucky numbers are 3 and 8. Number 3 brings out impulsiveness, restlessness, and irritability in dragons, diverting them from their goals. Number 8 is associated with excess ambition and materialism, unleashing their power-hungry nature.
Dragons lucky numbers: 1, 6, and 7
Snake (Years: 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013):
Snakes are wise and intuitive, preferring to observe quietly. They trust their own judgment and dislike interference from others. Unlucky numbers for them are 1, 6, and 7. Number 1 can make snakes seem egotistic. The number 6 brings out a self-righteous side, and 7 intensifies their detachment from others.
Lucky numbers: 2, 8, and 9
Horse (Years: 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014):
Horses are warm-hearted and enthusiastic, making lots of friends. They're independent but can be spendthrift. Unlucky numbers are 1, 5, and 6. Number 1 dulls their friendly side, 5 brings overconfidence, and 6 fosters arrogance.
Lucky numbers : 2, 3, and 7
Goat (Years: 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015):
Goats are gentle and kind, quick learners with creativity. They avoid the limelight and seek validation, leading to insecurity. Unlucky numbers are 4 and 9. Number 4 sounds like "death" and makes them serious, while 9 dims their gentle aura, making them seem egotistical.
Lucky numbers: 2 and 7
Monkey (Years: 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016):
Monkeys are clever and sociable but can be morally flexible. Unlucky numbers are 2 and 7. Number 2 brings indecisiveness and instability, slowing their growth, while 7 makes them feel detached, affecting their relationships.
Lucky numbers: 4 and 9
Rooster (Years: 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017):
Roosters are loyal but critical. They can be temperamental and self-absorbed. Unlucky numbers are 1, 3, and 9. Number 1 highlights dominance, 3 leads to impulsiveness, and 9 brings out their terrible temper.
Lucky numbers : 5, 7, and 8
Dog (Years: 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018):
Dogs are loyal and honest but struggle with communication. They tend to be pessimistic. Unlucky numbers are 1, 6, and 7. Number 1 accentuates stubbornness, 6 leads to possessiveness, and 7 implies poor people skills. Lucky numbers for dogs are 3, 4, and 9.
Pig (Years: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019):
Pigs are lucky in many aspects but can be gullible. Unlucky numbers are 1 and 7. Number 1 makes them susceptible to deception, and 7 restricts their growth.
Lucky numbers: 2, 5, and 8
