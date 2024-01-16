A guide to finding your Chinese zodiac sign

Chinese astrology is believed to be a fusion of mythology and traditional beliefs in Chinese religion. Like vedic astrology, Chinese astrology is also based on planetary positions, especially the Lunar phases. Representative Image of all Chinese zodiac signs.(Freepik)

Astrology experts believe that the Chinese zodiac signs are associated with each year with the influence of its personality and traits. However, each year is also linked to Chinese zodiac elements like metal, water, wood, fire and earth, impacting all Chinese zodiac signs. For example, 2024 is called the year of the Wood Dragon based on Chinese astrology predictions.

Now, many people may wonder how to find your Chinese zodiac sign without the help of astrology experts. In this article, I will unveil the basic concept of Chinese astrology. A common way to figure out your Chinese zodiac sign is by looking at the Chinese New Year. The Chinese New Year usually happens between January 21 and February 20 in the Gregorian calendar. This year, 2024, the Chinese New Year will occur on February 10.

How do you calculate your Chinese zodiac sign?

Here is a simple way to find your Chinese zodiac sign without the help of astrology experts. Let's find out how:

Firstly, locate your birth year on the Chinese zodiac calendar. Remember, the Chinese zodiac operates in a cycle of 12 years, and each year corresponds to a specific animal. For example, if a child is born this year. The year 2024 will align with the animal Dragon.

Once you've located your birth year, match it with the corresponding Chinese zodiac sign. Each animal represents a different sign, which will tell you your zodiac symbol. Therefore, if you were born in 2024, your Chinese zodiac sign would be the Dragon.

It's essential to note that the Chinese New Year doesn't always begin on 1st January like the English New Year. It changes annually and usually falls between January 21 and February 20 in the Gregorian calendar. However, the Chinese New Year will be held this year on February 10, 2024.

Things get a bit interesting if you were born in January or February. Check the exact date of the Chinese New Year for your birth year. Your zodiac sign might correspond to the previous year if it happens before your birthdate. This accounts for the variation in the Chinese New Year's starting date.

Disclaimer: Viewers are advised to seek expert help to know about Chinese astrology.