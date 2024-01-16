January 15-21, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that will get lucky this week

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015) For those not in a relationship, it's a great time to let go of past stuff and aim for genuine love. Your luck is strong, and it can help you drop any unnecessary baggage that might be holding you back. You just need to give it the green light. Trying a cord-cutting ritual can make this process quicker. Find out why these 5 Chinese zodiac signs will get lucky in love from January 15 to 21, 2024. ( Representative Image)(Pixabay)

If you're already in a relationship, focus on the good stuff, but don't ignore the not-so-great parts! Luck is on your side, making it easier to understand each other, solve problems, and discover more reasons to love each other even more.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Tiger, if you're not in a relationship, pay attention to any warning signs you notice in your dates. This is a time when fate is checking how committed you are to finding lasting happiness. To succeed, it's crucial to steer clear of people who clearly display harmful behaviour and are not a good match. That's where your luck is found.

For those in a relationship, set aside some time just for yourself this week. But make sure to let your partner know that you're not pulling away from them; instead, you're seeking personal growth through peaceful self-reflection. Luck will bring you interesting insights during this time, paving the way for a stronger future together.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

If you are single, your love luck this week suggests that actively searching for love might not be the best approach. It might sound a bit strange, but trusting this advice is key. Right now, the energy is more favourable for taking care of yourself and reflecting on your own needs. This self-focus can help you discover true love naturally when the time and place are right, and you're radiating positivity.

If you're already in a relationship, your love luck this week is all about facing the truth about your connection. Is this person genuinely the right one for you, or have you been ignoring that little feeling in your heart suggesting otherwise? Embracing the truth is essential; it's the key to freeing yourself and ensuring that you're with the right person

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, if you're currently not in a relationship, consider focusing on spending quality time with your friends and family rather than going on random dates. Your love luck hinges on this strategy because there's a strong likelihood that you're on the brink of meeting the right person. In this scenario, your friends or family might significantly bring the two of you together.

For those in a relationship, it's important to stand firm and not allow external influences to disrupt the harmony between you and your partner. Trust that karma is on your side. Stick to your principles and follow what feels right in your heart. Anyone attempting to disturb the peace between you and your significant other will likely face consequences soon.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, if you're not in a relationship, invest some time in crafting the love story you envision for yourself. Your ability to manifest is potent right now. By concentrating on your genuine desires, luck will play a role in bringing those aspirations to fruition!

For those already in a relationship, it's a favourable period to elevate your connection to the next level and initiate discussions about the future. Your love luck is robust, particularly if you and your partner are considering moving in together or contemplating buying a home. Seize the moment and actively shape your destiny!