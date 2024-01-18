Chinese Horoscope 2024: 3 zodiac signs who are likely to become a mother in the year of Wood Dragon

The year 2024 brings the Wood Dragon into the Chinese zodiac, bringing a special kind of energy and opportunities. Chinese astrology is known for advising on different parts of life, even when it comes to starting a family. Let's see why these three Chinese zodiac signa are considered lucky to become a mother in the year of Wood Dragon 2024.(Unplash)

In this article, we'll see which Chinese zodiac signs might have a higher chance of being a mother in 2024.

3 Chinese zodiac signs who are likely to become a mother in 2024

Rabbit (1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

For women born under the Rabbit zodiac sign, 2024 might not be the luckiest year, but family is super important to them. The Year of the Wooden Dragon brings hopeful chances for these women to become mothers.

The Wood Dragon's arrival suggests big changes for Rabbit women, especially in their romantic lives. This year could be a turning point, bringing important events. Female Rabbits might feel a deep emotional shift and find the strength to leave toxic relationships or marriages that haven't worked out. The Dragon's positive influence also brings good news about fertility, creating a space for healing and personal growth.

Snake (1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snakes, known for their wisdom and adaptability, have a special chance to expand their families in the Year of the Wood Dragon 2024. The Dragon's influence supports their calmness and strong intuition. This time is right for planning a family, turning their dreams of becoming parents into a happy reality. Snake women are meant to be amazing mothers. Sometimes, they might feel all set for motherhood, and other times, they might choose to wait, wanting to give the very best to their future kids. Marriage brings deep joy to Snake women, who see family life as the real purpose of life. As mothers, Snake women show incredible understanding and a capacity for endless forgiveness, always ready to help when their child makes a mistake.

Rooster (1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

The Rooster woman has a great chance of becoming a parent in the zodiac! The Dragon's influence makes these individuals dream of big changes in their lives, especially regarding having children.

A Mother Rooster is full of love for her children, considering them the most important part of her life. Sometimes, she might seem strict because she wants to teach them the best values, both morally and spiritually. But when it comes to her kids, she's ready to sacrifice anything for their well-being. Without a doubt, she'll be an outstanding and caring mother!

(Disclaimer: Viewers are advised to seek expert help to know about Chinese astrology).