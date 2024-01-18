Chinese Horoscope 2024: What can be the lucky colours as per your zodiac sign

In 2024, according to the Chinese Zodiac, it's the Year of the Dragon with the Wood element. The Dragon is seen as the strongest and represents power, nobility, and success in Chinese tradition. Let's unveil the lucky colours for each zodiac sign in 2024.(Freepik)

Because the Dragon is associated with the Earth element in the Chinese Five Elements Theory, the fortunate colours for the year come from Wood and Earth. So, the lucky colours for 2024 are golden, yellow, and green.

Lucky Colours for the year of wood dragon 2024

Gold colour: Golden is a lucky colour for 2024 because it's connected to wealth and achievement. In the Chinese Five Elements Theory, Earth supports Wood, and since the Dragon Year is linked to Wood, gold, being associated with Earth, brings success and prosperity. Gold is highly valued and seen as a symbol of success, luxury, royalty, fortune, and elegance.

Yellow colour: Yellow is considered a lucky colour for the Year of the Dragon in 2024. In Chinese culture, yellow is connected to the Dragon, representing supreme nobility and honour. According to the Five Elements Theory, yellow is linked to the Earth and symbolizes nourishment, positivity, wealth, warmth, and positive feelings. Wearing yellow clothes or accessories can attract positive energy and good fortune in 2024.

Green colour: Green is another lucky colour for 2024, associated with prosperity and health. Representing the Wood element in the Five Elements system, green stands for nature, growth, prosperity, health, and harmony. In the Year of the Dragon, green symbolizes harmony, growth, and vitality, making it an auspicious colour for the year. Wearing green can be a way to attract positive vibes and good luck in 2024.

Lucky colours as per your Chinese zodiac sign 2024

In Chinese astrology, each year is linked to a zodiac animal, and people believe these animals can predict things for the year, like lucky numbers and colours. Each zodiac animal has its own set of predictions, including lucky colours for the new year. So, let's unveil the lucky colours for each zodiac sign in 2024.

Rat (1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020):

People born in the Year of the Rat, the first animal in the Chinese zodiac, are thought to be really hardworking and ambitious. They're also good at figuring out problems. In the year 2024, the colours considered lucky for them are blue, red, and green.

Ox (1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021):

The Ox is the second animal in the Chinese zodiac. Long ago, it helped a lot in farming. People born in the Year of the Ox, like in 2021, are known for being strong and patient. Their lucky colours for 2024 are green, white, and gold.

Tiger (1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022):

Tigers are seen as really brave and powerful in Chinese culture. If you were born in a Tiger year, like 2010 or 1998, the lucky colours for you in 2024 are blue, orange, and gray.

Rabbit (1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

In Chinese culture, rabbits are known for being kind and gentle. If you were born in the Year of the Rabbit, your lucky colors for 2024 are pink, purple, and red.

Dragon (1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024):

The Dragon is the fourth animal in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac. It's considered really strong and a symbol of power. If you're born in a Dragon year, like 2012, your lucky colors for 2024 are gold, silver, and purple.

Snake (1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snakes, which might seem mysterious, are thought to be smart and calm. If you were born in a Snake year, your lucky colours for 2024 are black, red, and yellow.

Horse (1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014):

Horses were used a lot for transportation in the past. People born in the Year of the Horse, like in 2014, are believed to be lively and energetic. Lucky colours for them in 2024 include red, green, and blue.

Goat (1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015):

The Goat is the eighth animal in the Chinese zodiac. People born in the Year of the Goat are known for being calm and sympathetic. Their lucky colours for 2024 are brown, red, and white.

Monkey (1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016):

Monkeys, the ninth animal in the 12-year cycle, are seen as witty and lively. If you were born in a Monkey year, like 2016, your lucky colors for 2024 are grey, blue, and black.

Rooster (1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017):

People with the Chinese zodiac sign Rooster are thought to be good at making friends and adjusting to new environments. In 2024, their lucky colours are brown, gold, and green.

Dog (1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018):

Dogs are known as humans' good friends. People born in the Year of the Dog are considered smart, loyal, and responsible. For them, the lucky colours in 2024 are red, green, and pink.

Pig (1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019):

The Pig is the twelfth animal in the Chinese zodiac. People born in the Year of the Pig are often generous and sincere. In 2024, their lucky colours are orange, grey, and brown.