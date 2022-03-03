Gemini Daily Horoscope for March 03: Don’t get distracted from your aim

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

For a free bird like you, freedom is very important and you are somebody who believes that all beings have an equal right to freedom. Your positive attitude towards life helps you to encounter all challenges with ease and utmost grace. On several occasions, you are shy to express your opinion. For the longest time, you have remained focused and you should not let distractions become obstacles between you and your dreams. An intellectual like you needs to contemplate more on issues that concerns society as a whole. So don’t be distracted and channelize your talent. Plan a pilgrimage with the elders of your family and the trip will be a blessing for your soul. The trip will spread happiness and joy. The time is just right to buy and invest in property. Long pending property disputes will be resolved in your favour.

Gemini Finance Today

Money matters pending for a long will be resolved in your favour and will prove beneficial for your family as well. Investments in share markets are expected to yield good returns. Other investments will also prove profitable for you.

Gemini Family Today

You have been busy with your professional assignments and unknowingly you have been neglecting your family members. Your family has been very supportive, but you must take out some time for your loved ones.

Gemini Career Today

You will see no drastic change in your career and things will be ok. You are advised to consult your family before taking any important decisions at work. You must introspect your behaviour at your workplace.

Gemini Health Today

Those trying to cover from an illness will experience great relief. Your efforts to shed those extra kilos will show favourable results and you are advised to continue the good work. Ensure a good 8-hour sleep.

Gemini Love Life Today

The time is good for those in love. If you planning to make a marriage proposal go ahead as things might turn in your favour. Take the love of your life out for a romantic movie.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark red

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026