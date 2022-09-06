Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope for September 6, 2022: Don't worry about the future

Gemini Daily Horoscope for September 6, 2022: Don't worry about the future

horoscope
Published on Sep 06, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Dear Gemini, your daily astrological predictions for September 6, 2022 suggests, you may spend on worthless stuff and this may affect your savings.

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI(May 21-Jun 21) Stay careful Gemini as you may need to follow your intuition before making any new investments in the fixed assets. You may spend on worthless stuff and this may affect your savings. Someone may try to harm your financial condition so it may be better for you to be careful with your surroundings. Your family may be their usual self. They may have no major expectations from you and may be busy with usual stuff. You may make your parents visit a distant relative. You may not have much expectations from your present job but you may work with complete dedication. You may be focused and may not worry much about future.
Gemini Finance Today Gemini, today may be a day when you may need to stay alert with your finances. In case you plan to sign any new deal, it may be good for you to read the documents carefully. Any new investment may not be favorable today, so it may be better for you to be careful.

Gemini Family Today Your increased work load may have an impact on your domestic life. You may be late for a family get together or a social event. You may also be upset due to health issue of your family member. Things may not be that smooth in domestic matters.

Gemini Career Today You may work as usual and may not expect anything great from your management. Your appraisal may not outshine as much as you expected and some of you may also have an average or above average rating. You may be satisfied with the way things move in your professional life.
Gemini Health Today You may not face any major health issue today and may enjoy good health. You may become fitness freak and start doing regular exercise along with jogging. You may eat a protein rich diet along with fresh vegetables and fruits.

Gemini Love Life Today Your partner may be in complete sync with you. There may not be any confusions today. Any past disputes may get resolved amicably. You may enjoy a special dinner with your partner. The day may bring you satisfaction and pleasure.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

